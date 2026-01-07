Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, scott snyder

The Big Absolute Batman Ark-M Special Debut (Spoilers)

Absolute Batman: Ark M Special #1 by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri, Joshua Hixson is published by DC Comics today. And, as well as giving a new history to the Absolute Joker, it includes a number of Absolute debuts. Some purely in textual form… such as the domestic names of Man Bat, Poison Ivy, Hugo Strange, Scarecrow, Clayface and The Mad Hatter in the standard DC Comics universe. Will they be the same in the Absolute Universe? No idea, not yet anyway.

But there is someone else who has been hanging around in the Absolute shadows. As first seen on black-and-white previews to Absolute Batman #9, hanging out with the Absolute Joker.

Slade Wilson. Though on publication, that little detail had been removed.

Absolute Deathstroke is meant to make his debut in Absolute Batman #19. But maybe, just maybe, he'll be popping by sooner…

Deathstroke the Terminator, whose real name is Slade Joseph Wilson, is a prominent supervillain and anti-hero in the main DC Comics line. First appearing in The New Teen Titans #2 in 1980 and created by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez, he is a highly skilled mercenary and assassin known for his tactical genius, enhanced physical abilities, and iconic one-eyed mask. And the Absolute Deathstroke is now the longstanding buddy of the Absolute Joker… Absolute Batman: Ark M Special #1 by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri, Joshua Hixson is published by DC Comics today.

The origins of the enigmatic Ark M are explored! What terrible secrets lie within its walls, and just who is assigned to protect it from discovery?!

