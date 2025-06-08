Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman

Changes Being Made To The Absolute Joker (Absolute Batman #9 Spoilers)

Changes being made to the Absolute Joker in this week's Absolute Batman #9 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta (BatSpoilers)

About three weeks ago, Bleeding Cool ran some big-time spoilers for Absolute Batman #9 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, which is published this Wednesday, on the 11th of June, courtesy of some black and white pages that had been sent our way. And a few minor things have changed. Bleeding Cool has already spotlighted the first appearance of the new Absolute Bane, for Scott Snyder throwing some shade on Bane co-creator's disparaging comment about the design as an "abomination" by calling the storyline exactly that in Nolan's "honour". And that has not changed.

But Absolute Batman #9 contains the first appearance of Dick Grayson. Not as an acrobat, not as a vigilante, but as a Gotham Emergency Medical Technician, or a paramedic, having to drive the injured gang members to the hospital on a pedicab, after all the ambulances in Gotham have been used up. This is how it looked in the black and whites…

By the time we get to the colours, the snark is dropped. We keep Dick Grayson's very first words, in mid pedal? Is that a reference to his appearance in the Titans TV show? "F-ck Batman". Or something similar. Talking of f-cking Batman…

We already mentioned Batman ending up in the sack with Catwoman. On a big bed of money no less…

But the colour defined the money better, as well as just softens the scene…

And there's a change here, seen in a photo just to the side of the Joker from seven years ago… Slade Wilson.

Their identities are pulled back for the final version, with added emphasis. But Absolute Deathstroke The Terminator is in the Absolute house. And… he's got a mullet. I know, terrifying

The remains of what once was a Man-Bat. Or is it Barbatos?…

Sorry, "a" barbatos. "God" loses the capital… and all this before we get to Bane. Absolute Batman #9 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published on the 11th of June,

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #9

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

AN ALL NEW ARK (M) STARTS HERE! The latest development in saving the derelict and despondent of our society is a facility known as Ark M–a fully operational institution that has played a rather sizeable part, on purpose or not, in the creation of evil. And it's active. So when Bruce tries infiltrate it and distill its secrets, a new villain from Gotham City arrives to deal with the problem…an old adversary of Alfred's…a man known only as Bane. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/11/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!