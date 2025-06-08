Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: ,

Changes Being Made To The Absolute Joker (Absolute Batman #9 Spoilers)

Changes being made to the Absolute Joker in this week's Absolute Batman #9 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta (BatSpoilers)

Published
by
|
Comments

About three weeks ago, Bleeding Cool ran some big-time spoilers for Absolute Batman #9 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, which is published this Wednesday, on the 11th of June, courtesy of some black and white pages that had been sent our way. And a few minor things have changed. Bleeding Cool has already spotlighted the first appearance of the new Absolute Bane, for Scott Snyder throwing some shade on Bane co-creator's disparaging comment about the design as an "abomination" by calling the storyline exactly that in Nolan's "honour". And that has not changed.

The Big Unannounced First Appearances In Absolute Batman #9 (Spoilers)
Absolute Batman #9 black and whites

But Absolute Batman #9 contains the first appearance of Dick Grayson. Not as an acrobat, not as a vigilante, but as a Gotham Emergency Medical Technician, or a paramedic, having to drive the injured gang members to the hospital on a pedicab, after all the ambulances in Gotham have been used up. This is how it looked in the black and whites…

Changes For The Absolute Joker (Absolute Batman #9 Spoilers)
Absolute Batman #9

By the time we get to the colours, the snark is dropped. We keep Dick Grayson's very first words, in mid pedal? Is that a reference to his appearance in the Titans TV show? "F-ck Batman". Or something similar. Talking of f-cking Batman…

The Big Unannounced First Appearances In Absolute Batman #9 (Spoilers)
Absolute Batman #9 black and whites

We already mentioned Batman ending up in the sack with Catwoman. On a big bed of money no less…

Changes For The Absolute Joker (Absolute Batman #9 Spoilers)
Absolute Batman #9

But the colour defined the money better, as well as just softens the scene…

The Big Unannounced First Appearances In Absolute Batman #9 (Spoilers)
Absolute Batman #9 black and whites

And there's a change here, seen in a photo just to the side of the Joker from seven years ago… Slade Wilson.

Changes For The Absolute Joker (Absolute Batman #9 Spoilers)
Absolute Batman #9

Their identities are pulled back for the final version, with added emphasis. But Absolute Deathstroke The Terminator is in the Absolute house. And… he's got a mullet. I know, terrifying

The Big Unannounced First Appearances In Absolute Batman #9 (Spoilers)
Absolute Batman #9 black and whites

The remains of what once was a Man-Bat. Or is it Barbatos?…

Changes For The Absolute Joker (Absolute Batman #9 Spoilers)
Absolute Batman #9

Sorry, "a" barbatos. "God" loses the capital… and all this before we get to Bane. Absolute Batman #9 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published on the 11th of June,

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #9
(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta
AN ALL NEW ARK (M) STARTS HERE! The latest development in saving the derelict and despondent of our society is a facility known as Ark M–a fully operational institution that has played a rather sizeable part, on purpose or not, in the creation of evil. And it's active. So when Bruce tries infiltrate it and distill its secrets, a new villain from Gotham City arrives to deal with the problem…an old adversary of Alfred's…a man known only as Bane. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/11/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.