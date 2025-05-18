Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman

The Big Unannounced First Appearances In Absolute Batman #9 (Spoilers)

The big unannounced first appearances in Absolute Batman #9, revealed in black-and-white (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Batman #9 features the first appearance of Dick Grayson as a Gotham EMT, not as Robin or Nightwing

Scott Snyder references Bane's controversial redesign, calling the storyline "Abomination" in response

New versions of Deathstroke, Bibbo Bibowski, and a mysterious Ark-M Cave debut in the issue

The story teases major future threats, including a possible Man-Bat or Barbatos connection in Gotham

Spoilers, spoilers, spoilers… Absolute Batman #9 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published on the 11th of June, but goes to FOC tomorrowI get the word thatthe comic, which Bleeding Cool has already spotlighted for the first appearance of the new Absolute Bane, for Scott Snyder throwing some shade on Bane co-creator's disparaging comment about the design as an "abomination" by calling the storyline exactly that in Nolan's "honour"

But there's more and that's what the spoiler warning is for. Go on, let's have another, just to be on the safe side.

Absolute Batman #9 contains the first appearance of Dick Grayson. Not as an acrobat, not as a vigilante, but as a Gotham Emergency Medical Technician, or a paramedic, having to drive the injured gang members to the hospital on a pedicab, after all the ambulances in Gotham have been used up. His very first words, in mid pedal? Is that a reference to his appearance in the Titans TV show?

"F-ck Batman". Or similar… we already mentioned Batman ending up in the sack with Catwoman. On a big bed of money no less…

But while we're at it? A mention of Metropolis and of Superman character Bibbo Bibowski, here a champion boxer and someone Waylon Martin, yet to be Absolute King Croc, will be going up against in the ring.

Then there's the Cave. Not the Batcave, at least not yet. But the Ark-M Cave…

…and there's more. Seen in a photo just to the side of the Joker from seven years ago… Slade Wilson.

Looks like Absolute Deathstroke The Terminator is in the Absolute house. And… he's got a mullet. I know, terrifying. Can we keep going? The remains of what once was a Man-Bat. Or is it a Barbatos?…

As I said, Absolute Batman #9 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published on the 11th of June, but goes to FOC tomorrow. Order yours if you want a chance of getting a first printing.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #9 CVR A NICK DRAGOTTA

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

AN ALL NEW ARK (M) STARTS HERE! The latest development in saving the derelict and despondent of our society is a facility known as Ark M–a fully operational institution that has played a rather sizeable part, on purpose or not, in the creation of evil. And it's active. So when Bruce tries infiltrate it and distill its secrets, a new villain from Gotham City arrives to deal with the problem…an old adversary of Alfred's…a man known only as Bane. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/11/2025

