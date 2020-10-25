Local Comic Shop Day 2020 Variants From DC, Marvel, Boom and Z2

All the Local Comic Shop Day variants so far. Marco Davanzo, Executive Director of ComicsPRO – the organization that runs Local Comic Shop Day – says the goal is still the same, "To get comic fans into their local shop for the holidays. To celebrate the local comic shop" But Local Comic Shop Day 2020 has a new look. First of all, it's on a Wednesday instead of a Saturday, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. The organizers decided that since Wednesday is traditionally the day that new comics come out, that should be part of the celebration. Also, in order to expand the day to all stores and make sure everybody gets to celebrate, the organizers have eliminated the requirement that stores have to register for the day. (Although it is still recommended that stores register so they more exposure and potentially get promo items). Stores can register here, and we have the LCSD releases from Boom, DC, Marvel and Z2 already. More to come.

And breaking them down, all those released so far.

LUMBERJANES #75 LCSD KAT LEYH FOIL VARIANT (11/18/2020) Boom Studios $6.99

X OF SWORDS DESTRUCTION #1 NIKO HENRICHON LCSD VARIANT (11/25/2020) Marvel Comics $4.99

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #2 LCSD JG JONES FOIL VARIANT (11/18/2020) Boom Studios $5.99

SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN #1 LCSD WERTHER DELL'EDERA FOIL VARIANT (11/18/2020) Boom Studios $5.99

POWER RANGERS #1 LCSD PEACH MOMOKO FOIL VARIANT (11/18/2020) Boom Studios $5.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN #1 LCSD GONI MONTES FOIL VARIANT (11/18/2020) Boom Studios $5.99

OTHER HISTORY OF THE DC UNIVERSE #1 (OF 5) LCSD JAMAL CAMPBELL METALLIC SILVER VARIANT (MR) (11/24/2020) DC Comics $6.99

TRUE WAR STORIES OGN Z2 Comics $19.99