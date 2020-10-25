Local Comic Shop Day 2020 Variants From DC, Marvel, Boom and Z2

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

All the Local Comic Shop Day variants so far. Marco Davanzo, Executive Director of ComicsPRO – the organization that runs Local Comic Shop Day – says the goal is still the same, "To get comic fans into their local shop for the holidays. To celebrate the local comic shop" But Local Comic Shop Day 2020 has a new look. First of all, it's on a Wednesday instead of a Saturday, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. The organizers decided that since Wednesday is traditionally the day that new comics come out, that should be part of the celebration. Also, in order to expand the day to all stores and make sure everybody gets to celebrate, the organizers have eliminated the requirement that stores have to register for the day. (Although it is still recommended that stores register so they more exposure and potentially get promo items). Stores can register here, and we have the LCSD releases from Boom, DC, Marvel and Z2 already. More to come.

The DC, Marvel, Boom, Z2 Local Comic Shop Day 2020 Variants So Far
The DC, Marvel, Boom, Z2 Local Comic Shop Day 2020 Variants So Far

And breaking them down, all those released so far.

Local Comic Shop Day

LUMBERJANES #75 LCSD KAT LEYH FOIL VARIANT (11/18/2020) Boom Studios $6.99

Local Comic Shop Day
The DC, Marvel, Boom, Z2 Local Comic Shop Day 2020 Variants So Far

X OF SWORDS DESTRUCTION #1 NIKO HENRICHON LCSD VARIANT (11/25/2020) Marvel Comics $4.99

Local Comic Shop Day

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #2 LCSD JG JONES FOIL VARIANT (11/18/2020) Boom Studios $5.99

Local Comic Shop Day

SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN #1 LCSD WERTHER DELL'EDERA FOIL VARIANT (11/18/2020) Boom Studios $5.99

Local Comic Shop Day
The DC, Marvel, Boom, Z2 Local Comic Shop 2020 Variants So Far

POWER RANGERS #1 LCSD PEACH MOMOKO FOIL VARIANT (11/18/2020) Boom Studios $5.99

Local Comic Shop Day

MIGHTY MORPHIN #1 LCSD GONI MONTES FOIL VARIANT  (11/18/2020) Boom Studios $5.99

Local Comic Shop Day
The DC, Marvel, Boom, Z2 Local Comic Shop 2020 Variants So Far

OTHER HISTORY OF THE DC UNIVERSE #1 (OF 5) LCSD JAMAL CAMPBELL METALLIC SILVER VARIANT (MR) (11/24/2020) DC Comics $6.99

The DC, Marvel, Boom, Z2 Local Comic Shop Day 2020 Variants So Far
The DC, Marvel, Boom, Z2 Local Comic Shop 2020 Variants So Far

TRUE WAR STORIES OGN Z2 Comics $19.99

 

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   globe  