The Debt That Peter Parker Still Owes In Amazing Spider-Man #38

In the most recent Spider-Man relaunch back in the beginning of 2022, Peter Parker had a brand new enemy, Gus, the hospital bill enforcer.

In the most recent Amazing Spider-Man relaunch back in the beginning of 2022, Peter Parker had a brand new enemy, Gus, the hospital bill enforcer. The concept was as foreign to us Brits as non-alcoholic cider. And he was coming for Parker, with unpaid bills for when he was poisoned by the U-Foes and spent a stretch in hospital, with Bill Reilly covering for him.

Spider-Man

And sometimes the enemy of your enemy is still your enemy, as Paul popped by to pay him off for a bit. As in another example of controlling behaviour, Mary Jane's new partner Paul put him off for a while.

Mary Jane Watson Still Does Not Appear In This Comic! (Spoilers!)

Peter and Paul. It all felt rather biblical, didn't it? With Paul even paying out for Peter.

Mary Jane Watson Still Does Not Appear In This Comic! (Spoilers!)
Amazing Spider-Man #3 page two by Zeb Wells and John Romita, published by Marvel Comics

But soon he was back, bothering Felicia Hardy for Peter Parker's whereabouts. Spider-Man

Until he wasn't.

Spider-Man

Turns out he took to targeting someone who looked like Peter Parler with a blonde hair job, but really, really wasn't.

Spider-Man

And then took that a little too far; considering the new friends of Ben Reilly…

Spider-Man

…. which now include one demonic queen of Limbo, Madelyne Pryor.

Spider-Man

Never a great idea to eat from the Tree Of Life, especially in Limbo…

Spider-Man

But there are new debts to be paid in recent Amazing Spider-Man comic books.

Spider-Man

As Masylne Pryor sends one of her limbo demons out onto the streets of New York to recapture the ones that escaped in the recent Dark Web Inferno shenanigans, to take down Rek Rap and any others of the Spider-Man gallery of demons.

Spider-Man

But may indeed be confusing the two.

Spider-Man

And seeing Peter Parker as his target instead.

Spider-Man

Well, they do have history…

Marvel Comics

What are they trying to say here? Those who try and collect on hospital bills have surrendered their soul?

Marvel Comics

I mean, maybe?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #38
MARVEL COMICS
SEP230648
(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) Ed McGuinness
GANG WAR: FIRST STRIKE!
Can Spider-Man and Rek-Rap both survive the repulsive REPO?! THE LAST ISSUE BEFORE GANG WAR!
Rated TIn Shops: Nov 22, 2023 SRP: $4.99

