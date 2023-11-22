Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: cider, iron man

Tony Stark Back on the Cider for Thanksgiving in Iron Man #12

The word cider is first mentioned in 13th century Middle English to mean "strong drink" or "strong liquor". And I just had a pint yesterday.

The word cider is first mentioned in 13th century Middle English to mean "strong drink" or "strong liquor" and in the 14th century, more specifically as "liquor made from the juice of fruits" and "beverage made from apples", as a result of the Norman Invasion and a similar word in Old French, "sizre", which means "fermented beverage".

The UK is the greatest consumer of modern-day cider, an alcoholic drink made from the fermented juice of apples, in the world, though it's also popular in India, South Africa, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and other colonies, as well as Portugal, France and Spain. However, in the U.S. and Canada, it's known as hard cider to distinguish it from what Americans call cloudy apple juice, an unfiltered, unsweetened, non-alcoholic drink made from apples. Though typically referred to simply as "cider" in North America, it is not to be confused with the alcoholic beverage known as cider in other places, which is called "hard cider" in the US.

As ever the UK and the US are two countries divided by the same language. And so when, in today's Invincible Iron Man, Tony Stark, the Avengers and X-Men share a Thanksgiving meal, even as mutants are being hunted down across the USA by a government in league with a fascist group created by tyrannical machines from the future, playing on people's prejudices…

Anyone not in North America would be absolutely justified in believing that recovering alcoholic Tony Stark is back on the sauce. I just had to Google to be sure… Invincible Iron Man #12 by Gerry Duggan and Ig Guara is published by Marvel Comics today.

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #12

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230748

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Ig Guara (CA) Kael Ngu

Tony Stark is a genius billionaire playboy philanthropist. His wife is a brilliant, brutal telepath. But neither of them have an answer to the Stark Sentinel problem. To solve that, Tony's going to have to go to the smartest person he knows: IRONHEART! But with everything on the line, can Tony still trust her, or have the Rings of the Mandarin changed Riri? Rated T+In Shops: Nov 22, 2023 SRP: $3.99

