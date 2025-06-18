The Fact Check That Made A Man Out Of The Creeper (Superman Spoilers)

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: creeper, kryptonite

A few months ago, Bleeding Cool got the nod that for Free Comic Book Day, DC Comics is going to make a big change to the Metropolis newspaper, The Daily Planet, in 2025, regarding who owns the thing and how that will affect the Daily Planet going forward. Courtesy of Superman Unlimited by Dan Slott and Rafael Albuquerque.

As Perry White is elected Metropolis mayor, and Morgan Edge owns the Daily Planet again, and seemingly has for some time. Or rather he had. Because as a result of his divorce from Imani Edge, she now owns the Daily Planet. And is making changes.

And, just as Morgan Edge did in Silver Age/Bronze Age continuity, she is planning to open the Daily Planet up as a worldwide news brand, with multiple streaming channels and branches in Gotham and Paradise Island and fact-checking.

Today sees the publication of Superman Unlimited #2, with Jack Ryder working for the Daily Planet corporation as a shock jock podcaster. And looking at the impact that a world filled with Kryptonite is having.

But oopsie, seems like that fact checking service, courtesy of Clark Kent, is up and running.

Of course, Jack Ryder is also The Creeper. Created by Steve Ditko and Don Segall in 1978, he is usually portrayed as a journalist and talk show host in Gotham City, who gains the ability to transform into the superhuman the Creeper. More recently, he has become a multiple-personality sharing the same body. A frequent ally of Batman, he's now switched cities. So… will he help out Superman now?

Because this kind of thing is not great for his mental health. And this kind of interference has knock-on effects. As Intergang take on Superman with some of their now more widely available Kryptonite.

Clark Kent's previous actions have led The Creeper to be released from Jack Ryder and hit the streets of Metropolis. Ending up as an onlooker of Superman, rather than an assistant. Now, Superman has also had some significant life changes lately.

As Superboy puts it, the encounter with the Kryptonite meteorite left Superman as a Sonic the Hedgehog version of himself.

And after encountering enough Kryptonite, he heals himself with a new, gold, invulnerable version of himself for 200 seconds. But after that?

No powers, and he has to absorb his abilities from the sun again. Start from scratch. And while Jack Ryder may not be able to tell a two-year-old goat from a newborn, he can work out exactly what's going on with Superman.

And in Creeper mode, he seems happy to, albeit accidentally, expose this to the world.

And it all comes down to being fact-checked. Maybe Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have it right? Too many fact checks can clearly be a dangerous thing. Let the double-headed goat conspiracy live!

SUPERMAN UNLIMITED #2

(W) Dan Slott (A/CA) Rafael Albuquerque

ENTER: THE KRYPTO-KNIGHTS! Superman faces a brave new world–radical change sweeps the globe, and the ramifications of the Kryptonite asteroid reach a fever pitch! The epicenter of this new Kryptonite power reverberates from the Emerald City–a nation-state positioned atop a massive stockpile of this incredible natural resource and ruled with an iron fist by the Kryptonite King and his dreaded Krypto-Knights! Can Superman hope to continue his fight for truth and justice with Kryptonite flooding the streets with danger? Plus: the Daily Planet's expansion continues, and Gorilla City's representative joins the team! $4.99 06/18/2025

