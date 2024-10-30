Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: 8 deaths of spider-man, joe kelly

The Future Of Amazing Spider-Man Into 2025 Starts Today At Marvel

The Future Of Amazing Spider-Man Into 2025 Starts Today At Marvel with Joe Kelly and Mark Buckingham (Spoilers)

Article Summary Spider-Man gains 8 extra lives from Doctor Doom in a new storyline at Marvel.

The "8 Deaths Of Spider-Man" begins, with Doom as the Sorcerer Supreme.

Joe Kelly and Justina Ireland lead writers, with new suit designed by Doctor Doom.

Upcoming Spider-Man battles include Juggernaut and other powerful enemies.

Spoilers ahead… Amazing Spider-Man #60 out today is the final issue of Zeb Wells' tun on the character, with John Romita Jr and Ed McGuinness. Replacing him on the title are writers such as Joe Kelly, Justina Ireland and Derek Landy to tell the 8 Deaths Of Spider-Man story. In which, we are told, as Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Doom grants Spider-Man eight extra lives to serve a higher purpose. And part of the upcoming One World Under Doom event for 2025. And debuting a new Doctor Doom-built Spider-Suit. And it gets teased in a story, published today, by Joe Kelly and Fables and Miracleman's Mark Buckingham.

"The 8 deaths of Spider-Man begin! The world has changed, Doctor Doom is Sorcerer Supreme, but he has no plans to spend his time like his predecessor… Each year, Doctor Strange would use every ounce of his power and experience to save the world from an evil god and his scions. This year, Doom is delegating this task to… Spider-Man?! The leader of Latveria has given Spider-Man a new, magic powered suit and eight extra lives with which to save (!?) the world. True believer, they won't be enough…"

Looks like Doctor Strange's previously unknown world saving practices in "The Covenant" are being delegated, and it seems that dying repeatedly is a part of that…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #60

MARVEL COMICS

AUG240793

(W) Zeb Wells, Joe Kelly (A) Ed McGuinness, Various (CA) John Romita Jr.

SPECIAL OVERSIZED FINALE! Zeb Wells says goodbye to the AMAZING SPIDER-MAN in style with his collaborators JOHN ROMITA JR., ED McGUINNESS and some other special surprise guests. When one era ends though, another begins as THE EIGHT DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN gets a special prelude by JOE KELLY! Rated T In Shops: Oct 30, 2024 SRP: $7.99

MARVEL COMICS AUG240793 (W) Zeb Wells, Joe Kelly (A) Ed McGuinness, Various (CA) John Romita Jr. SPECIAL OVERSIZED FINALE! Zeb Wells says goodbye to the AMAZING SPIDER-MAN in style with his collaborators JOHN ROMITA JR., ED McGUINNESS and some other special surprise guests. When one era ends though, another begins as THE EIGHT DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN gets a special prelude by JOE KELLY! Rated T In Shops: Oct 30, 2024 SRP: $7.99 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61

MARVEL COMICS

SEP240658

(W) Joe Kelly (A/CA) Ed McGuinness

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN BEGIN! The world has changed, Dcotor Doom is Sorcerer Supreme, but he has no plans to spend his time like his predecessor… Each year, Doctor Strange would use every ounce of his power and experience to save the world from an evil god and his scions. This year, Doom is delegating this task to… SPIDER-MAN?! The leader of Latveria has given Spider-Man a new, magic-powered suit and EIGHT EXTRA LIVES with which to save the world?! True Believer, they won't be enough… Rated TIn Shops: Nov 13, 2024 SRP: $4.99

MARVEL COMICS SEP240658 (W) Joe Kelly (A/CA) Ed McGuinness THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN BEGIN! The world has changed, Dcotor Doom is Sorcerer Supreme, but he has no plans to spend his time like his predecessor… Each year, Doctor Strange would use every ounce of his power and experience to save the world from an evil god and his scions. This year, Doom is delegating this task to… SPIDER-MAN?! The leader of Latveria has given Spider-Man a new, magic-powered suit and EIGHT EXTRA LIVES with which to save the world?! True Believer, they won't be enough… Rated TIn Shops: Nov 13, 2024 SRP: $4.99 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #62

MARVEL COMICS

SEP240665

(W) Joe Kelly (A/CA) Ed McGuinness

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUE! Spider-Man, one death down, faces the next SCION OF CYTTORAK! That's right, the god Spider-Man faces is the patron of JUGGERNAUT! Juggernaut is about ten times more powerful than Spider-Man with only a fraction of Cyttorak's power! To quote a wise philosopher… "Uh-oh." Rated T In Shops: Nov 27, 2024 SRP: $4.99

MARVEL COMICS SEP240665 (W) Joe Kelly (A/CA) Ed McGuinness THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUE! Spider-Man, one death down, faces the next SCION OF CYTTORAK! That's right, the god Spider-Man faces is the patron of JUGGERNAUT! Juggernaut is about ten times more powerful than Spider-Man with only a fraction of Cyttorak's power! To quote a wise philosopher… "Uh-oh." Rated T In Shops: Nov 27, 2024 SRP: $4.99 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #63

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240592

(W) Justina Ireland (A) Gleb Melnikov (CA) Ed McGuinness

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES!

• Spider-Man finds himself face-to-face with CYRIOS, SCION OF CYTORRAK!

• Cyrios represents the inevitability of time and takes Spider-Man on a heartbreaking tour through Peter Parker's past AND future in excruciating detail.

• How many deaths will Spider-Man spend trying to alter his past and save his future?! RATED T In Shops: Dec 11, 2024 SRP: $4.99

MARVEL COMICS OCT240592 (W) Justina Ireland (A) Gleb Melnikov (CA) Ed McGuinness THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES! • Spider-Man finds himself face-to-face with CYRIOS, SCION OF CYTORRAK! • Cyrios represents the inevitability of time and takes Spider-Man on a heartbreaking tour through Peter Parker's past AND future in excruciating detail. • How many deaths will Spider-Man spend trying to alter his past and save his future?! RATED T In Shops: Dec 11, 2024 SRP: $4.99 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #64

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240598

(W) Justina Ireland (A) Gleb Melnikov (CA) Ed McGuinness

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES!

• Cytorrak's most dangerous scion, CALLIX, and his deadly CRIMSON CANINES take their turn to inflict physical pain on Spider-Man.

• Spidey doesn't have many deaths left to spend… RATED T In Shops: Dec 25, 2024 SRP: $4.99

MARVEL COMICS OCT240598 (W) Justina Ireland (A) Gleb Melnikov (CA) Ed McGuinness THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES! • Cytorrak's most dangerous scion, CALLIX, and his deadly CRIMSON CANINES take their turn to inflict physical pain on Spider-Man. • Spidey doesn't have many deaths left to spend… RATED T In Shops: Dec 25, 2024 SRP: $4.99 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #65

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240878

(W) Joe Kelly (A) CAFU (CA) Mark Bagley

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES! Spider-Man has faced four Scions and is running out of extra lives. This issue's scion, CYRA, represents the very power of Death Itself and makes Spider-Man watch everything he loves die. Can Spider-Man possibly withstand this punishment? Rated T In Shops: Jan 08, 2025 SRP: $4.99

MARVEL COMICS OCT240878 (W) Joe Kelly (A) CAFU (CA) Mark Bagley THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES! Spider-Man has faced four Scions and is running out of extra lives. This issue's scion, CYRA, represents the very power of Death Itself and makes Spider-Man watch everything he loves die. Can Spider-Man possibly withstand this punishment? Rated T In Shops: Jan 08, 2025 SRP: $4.99 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 65 DEATHS

MARVEL COMICS

NOV240577

(W) Derek Landy (A) Kev Walker (CA) Mark Bagley

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES!

• While Spider-Man is facing the Scion who wields the power of Death, the new EMBODIMENT of death, PHIL COULSON, gets to know his powers better.

• Phil has always been there to help heroes in every way he can, but can he help Spider-Man to save our universe? RATED TIn Shops: Jan 15, 2025 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!