Absolute Evil, Absolute Green Lantern & Absolute Superman (Spoilers)

Learning more about the nature of the Absolute Universe in Absolute Evil, Absolute Green Lantern #7 and Absolute Superman #12 (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Evil #1 unites the Absolute Universe’s villains as their control is threatened by rising heroes.

Justice League origins are redefined as villains form alliances to preserve their reality and power.

Absolute Superman #12 escalates with Ra’s al Ghul invading Smallville, testing Kal-El and his allies.

Absolute Green Lantern #7 uncovers cosmic forces shaping the Absolute Universe’s fate and balance.

I get the feeling that Absolute Universe titles will dominate the Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller Chart this weekend, with Absolute Superman #12 by Jason Aaron, Rafa Sandoval, Absolute Evil #1 by Al Ewing, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi and Absolute Green Lantern #7 by Al Ewing, Riley Rossmo, Jason Howard all out today fropm DC Comics, with only Marvel's X-Men Age Of Revelation Overture, Amazing Spider-Man and Venom to challenge them. Not that Al Ewing will mind, he wrote three of those titles. And it begins with Absolute Evil, telling the story of the Absolute Universe and of those in control.

However, it is possible that their control is weakening. Whether that be the Absolute Wonder Woman…

….or the Absolute Superman and Batman doing his best Absolute Frank Miller impression. We know the Absolute Universe was formed by Darkseid, a place where it is harder for justice to get a foothold. But these Absoluite superheroes have been doing their best in a world that doesn't even want them there.

And so the suggestion is made for the forces in control to team up in a way they never could before. Those who could trust each other the least…

But it's all about back scratching, it seems. So that if one of them is threatened by a beacon of hope…

…they can be dealt with efficiently, the same day. And no more Absolute Oliver Quinn threatening their Absolute Jeffrey Epstein. It will all be down to Absolute Roy Harper now, maybe…

The members of this meeting are still not sympatico, but the world rolls on no matter what they agree, or not.

It begins in Absolute Superman #12 in Smallville, Kansas, with Martha Kent in a nursing home. From somewhere so small…

…to somewhere so large in Absolute Green Lantern #7. Where we learn that the power of the universe runs on the dark circle, controlled by will. And back on Earth the Absolute Joker has something to share in that regard.

The Omega particle of Darkseid, the focus of the current DC's K.O. series. And the Absolute Joker can prove it with science. Or with magic.

It appears that they may be the same thing. There is something at the heart of creation which they are only stareting to be aware of, these small humans…

Justice is status quo. Justice is the preserved order. Justice is the natural way of things. And when you look at it in those terms…

And this conversation around a round table on Earth, is mirrored by a monologue in the stars…

This is how the world is. And that is their justice. Which means there could only be one name for this team fighting for the very nature of reality to be preserved for their personal benefit.

Welcome to the Justice League, folks. As the real name of this one-shot is revealed, as promised.

Might we get an Absolute Justice series joining the Absolute line in 2026? There are other players to still be concerned about. As Absolute Superman recalls Brainiac clawing his way inside his head…

… so he is doing the same to Ra's Al Ghul, quite literally.

And as Ra's Al Ghul approaches Smallville with his army…

So the people of Smallville show their loyalty to the Superman amongst them. Just the kind of thing Veronica Cale was warning against.

But there is someone else in Smallville who may be approached by Brainiac, courtesy of the Mirror Master…

… who has already travelled between the Absolute Universe and the DC Universe and has brought back information about that world and a name it might be wotrth investigating.

And so a call is made to Smallville, for someone whose reputation stretches across dimensions.

… someone sporting a belt buckle straight from the Freemasons, a sun with jagged lines around.

So while Absolute Green Lantern #7 adds the red tooth and claw of an Absolute Sinestro…

Absolute Evil… or is that Absolute Justice… adds Lex Luthor to the team. With an absolute full head of hair too…

ABSOLUTE EVIL #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi

(W) Al Ewing, (A) Riley Rossmo, Jason Howard

by Jason Aaron, Rafa Sandoval

No one defies the will of Ra's al Ghul. If Superman doesn't accept his place as the Son of the Demon, then Lazarus Corp will rain hell on the people most precious to Kal-El…the people of Smallville. So begins the invasion of Kansas!

