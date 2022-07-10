The Historic Horror of Adventures Into Darkness, Up for Auction

Perhaps best known for titles such as Exciting Comics and Startling Comics, publisher Ned Pines put out 1211 comic book issues across 117 titles from 1939 to 1959, using imprints including Better, Nedor, and Standard. As those numbers imply, many of those titles were short-lived, and like many comic book publishers, Pines was quick to surf trends looking for a hit. While Pines didn't dive as deeply into the horror genre as many of his competitors did, the publisher's 10-issue Adventures into Darkness (#5-14) title is memorable for its combination of some luridly great covers and a classic take on horror on the insides. An important Pre-Code Horror title, there are several issues of Adventures into Darkness up for auction at the 2022 July 10-11 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122228 at Heritage Auctions.

Adventures into Darkness #7 is a typical example of the series with its stand-out Jack Katz cover and some impressive interior stories. The lead feature, The Pit of Horror, uses the real-life New York City historical figure Kit Burns and his infamous den of vice and iniquity Sportsmen's Hall as the basis of the tale, putting a supernatural twist on this already horrific history. This issue's cover by Jack Katz is also one of the best of the run.