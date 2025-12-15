The Insult That Made A Terrorist Out Of Glob (Revelation XSpoilers)

Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Glob, X-Men Age Of Revelation

The Insult That Made A Terrorist Out Of Glob (X-Men: Age Of Revelation Spoilers)

In the X-Men Age Of Revelation, Herman Glob has had quite the transformation. The peace-loving mutant created by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely, a walking, see-through gelatinous blob around his still present skeleton, has had quite the transformation X years into the future.

Now wearing not just clothes but full-form armour.

And suddenly, quite handy with armaments…

… and their use against other mutants.

Even young ones…

…when he's allowed to, that is.

But how did he get that way? Today sees the new X-Men: Age of Revelation Infinity Comic #7 by Alex Paknadel and Edoardo Audino, and it takes us back a mere three years into the Age of Revelation, the X-Virus having struck, killing humans and changing some into mutants, and changing other mutants further. And Doug Ramsey as Revelation, the heir of Apocalypse, is responsible for it all. And Glob has returned to the land, working a vineyard, and living the good life.

But there is trouble in this paradise. And Radian is here to lift the lid. Even though Glob doesn't have lids.

And then the Omega Kids come to town, courtesy of Quentin Quire, and they do some very bad things.

No wonder Glob Herman is okay with just shooting them in the face. But where did he get that aim, that knowledge of weapons and armaments from, as well as his overall look?

Frank Castle, a mutated human of the Age Of Revelation, and Glob Herman's mentor…

X-Men: Age of Revelation Infinity Comic (2025) #7

Writer Alex Paknadel

Penciller Edoardo Audino

The Underground Man Part 1. The Age of Revelation brings a new world made in mutantkind's image, and Glob Herman is adjusting to his new reality. Until Glob's old friend Radian informs him about Revelation's cruel acts in the name of creating his idea of utopia…

