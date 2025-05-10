Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: new avengers, thunderbolts

The Killuminati Debut In New Avengers, Formerly New Thunderbolts*

The Killuminati debut in New Avengers #1 in June from Marvel Comics, formerly known as New Thunderbolts*...

Article Summary The Killuminati, dark mirrors of the Illuminati, debut in New Avengers #1 from Marvel Comics this June.

New Avengers was previously announced as New Thunderbolts, shifting focus to a bold new team lineup.

Bucky Barnes, Black Widow, Namor, Hulk, Wolverine (Laura), Clea, and Carnage form the new Avengers roster.

The Killuminati include twisted versions of Iron Man, Professor X, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, and more.

Marvel Comics are revealing details of The Killuminati, a parallel version of the Illuminati, debuting in New Avengers #1 in June, formerly known as New Thunderbolts* #1 by Sam Humphries and Ton Lima. Including Iron Man parallel, Iron Apex, Professor X parallel Professor X-Tinction, Black Panther parallel Luke Charles, T'Challa's old student alias, Doctor Strange parallel Guru Strange and Black Bolt parallel Bolt, who comes with an extra Mister Fantastic parallel Mister Oroborous, the snake that eats its own tail.

"Some threats that arise in the Marvel Universe are so great, they ignite all-new eras of Earth's Mightiest Heroes! This June, the KILLUMINATI, mysterious doubles of the Illuminati, threaten the world, assembling not just the mightiest—but the world's deadliest heroes in NEW AVENGERS by writer Sam Humphries and artist Ton Lima. Today, behold the KILLUMINATI in all their twisted glory in new KILLUMINATI VARIANT COVERS that will be featured on the first five issues of this highly-anticipated ongoing series. Previously announced as NEW THUNDERBOLTS*, NEW AVENGERS stars Bucky Barnes, Black Widow, Hulk, Namor, Wolverine (Laura Kinney), Clea, and Carnage (Eddie Brock), a radical Avengers roster in the spirit of Brian Michael Bendis and David Finch's decade-defining New Avengers. It's a dangerous mix of loners, anti-heroes, killers and monsters, and that's exactly what's required to take down the KILLUMINATI! The KILLUMINATI are as unstoppable and ambitious as their original counterparts–only with their worst traits magnified and their hubris unchecked—and if the NEW AVENGERS don't learn how to work together, these demented doubles will quickly have the world in their grasp! "My basic concept was — the Illuminati were seven kings and heroes from seven different corners of the Marvel Universe, so what if we did the same with some of the biggest badasses representing mutants, the mystical world, the Spider family, the gamma family, and so on?" Humphries told IGN in an exclusive interview and first look. "I have immense gratitude for our amazing editor Alanna Smith who supported this idea from the jump, even though she had to liaise with pretty much every Marvel editorial office to make it happen."

Will Killuminatui variant covers by Josemaria Casanovas, Rod Reis, Ivan Tao, and Salvador Larroca…

NEW AVENGERS #1 – 75960621145600111

Written HUMPHRIES

Written HUMPHRIES Art by TIAGO PALMA

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Killuminati Variant Cover by TBA

On Sale October

