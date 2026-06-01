Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: The End of Oak Street

The End of Oak Street: Official Trailer Teases What Appear To Be Dinos

Warner Bros. has shared the official trailer for The End of Oak Street, and it appears the neighborhood might have a dinosaur problem on top of being moved to an entirely new location.

Article Summary Warner Bros. has unveiled the official trailer for The End of Oak Street, expanding on the eerie mystery teased in March.

The new footage suggests Oak Street’s residents are facing dinosaur-like creatures after their entire neighborhood is displaced.

The trailer reveals other homes and families made the jump too, broadening the scale of The End of Oak Street’s threat.

The End of Oak Street opens in theaters and IMAX on August 14, with the latest trailer leaning hard into suspense and survival.

What exactly is going on in The End of Oak Street? We don't know and that's a good thing because this is the sort of movie where we aren't supposed to know exactly what's going on. The official teaser trailer, released at the end of March, didn't tell us much about the upcoming movie aside from the fact that a whole street from suburbia appears to have moved, and that something very nasty is running around out there. The quick shots seemed to show off dinosaurs, and in the new official trailer released today, it looks like the people of Oak Street have a dinosaur problem. Or they look like dinosaurs, with movies like this, it could go either way, whether or not these are actual dinosaurs or just something that looks like dinosaurs.

We got a lot of new footage, including some brief shots that prove that the Platt family was not the only family that moved with their home, but they might be the only ones smart enough to survive. We also got a new poster and another new image for The End of Oak Street, and so far, this movie is two-for-two on posters. We love it when that happens.

The End of Oak Street: Summary. Cast List, Release Date

"Our house, our neighborhood, our whole street has moved." The End of Oak Street only in theaters and IMAX August 14.

After a mysterious cosmic event rips Oak Street from suburbia and transports their neighborhood to someplace unknown, the Platt family soon discovers that their very survival depends on them sticking together as they navigate their now unrecognizable surroundings.

Starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor, The End of Oak Street also stars Maisy Stella and Christian Convery. The film is written and directed by David Robert Mitchell and produced by J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, David Robert Mitchell, Matt Jackson and Tommy Harper. The executive producers are Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, Joanne Lee and Leeann Stonebreaker.

Mitchell's team behind the camera includes director of photography Michael Gioulakis, production designer Maya Shimoguchi, editor John Axelrad, composer Michael Giacchino and costume designer Erin Benach.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Bad Robot Production, A Jackson Pictures Production, A David Robert Mitchell Film: The End of Oak Street. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in theaters and IMAX in North America on August 14, 2026, and internationally beginning 12 August 2026.

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