Posted in: Starz, TV | Tagged: Outlander

Outlander: Blood of my Blood Returns Sept. 18th; New Teaser Released

Returning for Season 2 on Sept. 18th, STARZ released a new teaser for Outlander: Blood of my Blood in honor of World Outlander Day.

Article Summary Outlander: Blood of my Blood returns for Season 2 on Sept. 18, with STARZ dropping a new teaser for World Outlander Day.

Season 2 begins at Craigh na Dun, where Julia is left alone with their baby as Henry struggles to find his way back.

Henry and Julia face separation again, with time travel fallout and emotional turmoil driving the next chapter.

Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie are pulled apart as the 1715 Jacobite Rising erupts and clan loyalties take over.

Back in April, the word came down that Outlander: Blood of my Blood would be returning for a second season this fall. Now, in honor of "World Outlander Day," STARZ announced that the critically acclaimed prequel series would be kicking off its return on Friday, September 18 – along with a new official teaser. After an unexpected journey back in time, Henry (Jeremy Irvine) and Julia (Hermione Corfield) Beauchamp were lost and separated in the sweeping highlands of 18th-century Scotland. Season 1 culminated with the two finally reuniting at the standing stones of Craigh na Dun, hoping to return to their own time and their young daughter, Claire.

The first glimpse at Season 2 picks up at that moment and reveals a distraught Julia alone with their baby. Separated from his love and hope, Henry must grapple with his mental health as he fights to find his way back to her. Meanwhile, the forbidden relationship between Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) and Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) seemed to conquer all odds, but their romantic escape was cut short as fiery crosses were lit and the 1715 Jacobite Rising began, thrusting the clans into war. In Season One, they chose each other over their families, but now they must prioritize their clan loyalties, as Brian fulfills his obligation to fight and Ellen seeks to make things right with her family.

As Season 2 unfolds, the two young couples will be tested and separated once again by forces beyond their control, as every clan chooses a side in the rebellion. In addition to Corfield, Irvine, Slater, and Roy, Outlander: Blood of my Blood also stars Tony Curran as Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat, Séamus McLean Ross as Colum MacKenzie, Sam Retford as Dougal MacKenzie, Rory Alexander as Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser, and Conor MacNeill as Ned Gowan.

Matthew B. Roberts serves as the showrunner for both Outlander and Outlander: Blood of my Blood. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Michael Wilson, Jim Kohlberg, and Luke Parker Bowles serve as executive producers. Outlander: Blood of my Blood is produced by Sony Pictures Television. Outlander: Blood of my Blood builds upon the world of the long-running hit series "Outlander," based on Diana Gabaldon's international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!