Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Douglas Holgate, graphic novel, Last Kids On Earth, Max Brailler, Viking Press

The Last Kids On Earth & The Destructor's Lair Gets 250,000 Print Run

The Last Kids On Earth And The Destructor's Lair by Max Brallier and Douglas Holgate gets a 250,000 print run

Article Summary The Last Kids On Earth and the Destructor's Lair gets a massive 250,000-copy print run in November 2025.

The 10th book in the bestselling series finds Jack and Quint trapped in the Monster Dimension on a new quest.

The Last Kids On Earth series has over ten million copies in print, dominating the middle grade market.

Graphic novels like The Last Kids On Earth are reshaping the future of American comics for young readers.

The Last Kids on Earth and the Destructor's Lair by Max Brallier and Douglas Holgate is the latest in a series of graphic novels published by Viking Press. It will have a 250,000-copy print run when it is published in November. We have a preview of the book below.

The Last Kids on Earth and the Destructor's Lair Hardcover – November 4, 2025 by Max Brallier, and Douglas Holgate

The highly anticipated 10th book in the #1 New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and USA Today bestselling series, with over ten million copies in print! Jack and Quint are trapped in the Monster Dimension! Their mission: prevent Rezzoch the Ancient, Destructor of Worlds, from reaching Earth and annihilating civilization. To do this, they must secure an audience with a creature more mysterious than any other. It's a race against time—and a race through the monster dimension! But before they can get back home to June and Dirk, Jack will find himself in a confrontation that will change everything. . .

As Bleeding Cool has mentioned before, print runs for graphic novels aimed at middle grade and young adult audiences, sold through bookstores, bookfairs and Amazon, outstrip those sold in the direct market of comic book stores, and it where American comic books are booming, outselling manga and superhero comic books. And it is here that the future of the comic book form can be found, both in content and in audience. And it is this audience that comic book publishers would be well served to target, whether by themselves or through established publishers like Scholastic.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!