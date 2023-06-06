Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: dawn of dc, dc comics, lana lang, Steelworks

The Long Engagement Of Lana Lang and John Henry Irons in Steelworks

As a result, Lana Lang's history has been a little confused as well, including her relationship with John Henry Irons, better known as Steel.

Once upon a time, DC Comics published a Superwoman comic book in 2016, part of DC Rebirth following the New 52 relaunch of 2011. In which Lois Lane and Lana Lang both gained superpowers due to the solar energy explosion caused by the death of the New 52 Superman. Lois was then killed in a similar fashion to the New 52 Superman. Lana Lang, with the power to convert solar radiation into various forms of electromagnetic energy, became the sole Superwoman. Continuity got a little confused as the surviving Post-Crisis Superman and Lois Lane eventually took the information and energies into themselves to consolidate Clark Kent and Lois Lane as amalgamated beings, as well as their son Jonathan Kent. This left Lana seemingly powerless and confused, with some energy remaining within her suit, later found to be Red Kryptonite radiation. It was all a bit of a fudge, and people just moved forward.

As a result, Lana Lang's history has been a little confused as well, including her relationship with John Henry Irons, better known as Steel, and hasn't been touched on for a little while. With the new Steelworks #1 published today, new writer Michael Dorn (better known to some as Worf from Star Trek) has done the deep dive and looks as if they are incorporating Steel's history with Lana Lang again.

Because, yes, that's still her engagement ring she is sporting… and with DC Comcis' recent acceptance of characters getting married, could this be on the cards?

Especially as John Henry Irons is pretending to stop being Steel… might settling down be a good image for a respectable CEO at least?

FORGING THE FUTURE! The Metropolis of the future is here today, but can it survive a terrorist who's out for revenge against its builder–John Henry Irons, a.k.a. Steel–and his company, Steelworks…and who possesses secrets that could undo everything John has worked so hard to build? While John's professional life is firing on all cylinders, his personal life is even better, as his on-again, off-again relationship with Lana Lang might be back on, permanently. Now he must decide whether it's time to give up being Steel once and for all. But does John even know who he would be without his superhero identity? How does the other Steel–John's niece, Natasha Irons–feel about his momentous decision? And does any of that matter if Steelworks crumbles around him when he lacks the superpowers to fight back? Writer Michael Dorn (the voice of Steel in Superman: The Animated Series) teams up with artist Sami Basri (Harley Quinn, Catwoman) to bring you the next chapter of Steel's saga in this not-to-be missed six-issue miniseries!

