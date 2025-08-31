Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Matriarch, wonder woman

The Opening Of Wonder Woman #25 Will Rock Batman Fans (Spoilers)

The Opening Of Wonder Woman #25 Will Rock Batman Fans. Tom King Knows. (Spoilers)

Article Summary Wonder Woman #25 opens with a shocking future.

The new villain, the Matriarch, emerges as Lizzie, daughter of Emilie the Amazon, shaking up Diana’s world.

Wonder Woman strives to rescue Emilie, Lizzie, and Etta Candy from the oppressive Island of Moray regime.

The rise of the Matriarch sparks the start of the Wonder Wars, changing the DC Universe forever.

Wonder Woman #25 is coming. The not-quite-first appearance of the new Wonder Woman villain, The Matriarch. Otherwise known as Lizzie, the daughter of Emilie of the Amazons, Wonder Woman's sparring partner of old, and whose situation kicked off the current run with Tom King and Daniel Sampere, with emergence and eventual defeat of The Sovereign, the USA going to war with Wonder Woman, the death of Steve Trevor, and the birth of Trinity, the daughter of Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor. Now, Wonder Woman is trying to rescue Emilie, Lizzy and Etta Candy from the Island Of Moray, an isolationist country which has turned into the most oppressive dictatorship, where every single word uttered is controlled by the Mouse Man, an agent for The Sovereign, with only "Mice Have Ears" and "Mouseman Knows" uttered by the general populace. And where even amongst the very highest agents of the state who have greater vocal freedom, "Wonder Woman" may never be mentioned. Wonder Woman #25 also looks into the future, the age of the Matriarch and the Wonder Wars, with its very first page. And necessitating one of these….

And probably one of these as well.

As Wonder Woman #25 opens, page one, twenty years hence, with Bruce Wayne, his head in the noose of a golden lasso, found guilty of treason against the gods of Olympus by the Matriarch, and sentenced to death by hanging.

His final, and only words, before the death of Bruce Wayne, the death of Batman? "Wonder Woman knows." And he will not be the only familiar figure to meet such a fate. As the future of DC Comics and the Wonder War continues to play out, in contrast with Wonder Woman's actions on the Isle of Moray. And whether or not she will inspire a revolution amongst those trying to fight back against the Mouse Man, given her allegiance to the Justice League, who have decided against any such action, comes to pass… Wonder Woman #25 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere is published on the 17th of September. Tom King knows.

WONDER WOMAN #25

(W) Tom King (A) Daniel Sampere, Jorge Fornes

THE MATRIARCH RISES! After days of searching through a mouse-infested world, Wonder Woman finally locates the lost Etta Candy and fugitive Amazon Emilie. Little does she know, they are hiding a tiny harbinger of death who will change Diana's fate forever! You won't want to miss the first appearance of the Matriarch in this oversize anniversary issue that will set the stage for all Wonder Woman stories to come! $4.99 9/17/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!