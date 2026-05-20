Posted in: Comics, Mad Cave Studios | Tagged: Agent, graphic novel, joshua smeaton, Papercutz, woodland hills

Joshua Smeaton Moves Woodland Hills Graphic Novel Rights To Papercutz

Joshua Smeaton takes the Woodland Hills graphic novel publishing rights from Pixel+Ink to Papercutz for 2028 publication

Joshua Smeaton is the writer and artist of The Kid's Comics Creator Newsletter and has now sold the publishing rights to Woodland Hills, his new middle grade graphic novel about a prickly skunk content to be an outsider, until a big, friendly bear moves to town and pitched as Be Prepared meets Zootopia/Zootropolis, in which unlikely best friends Niles and JB, "a loner skunk and a popular new kid bear, navigate the challenges and triumphs of the playing field, classroom, and beyond to forge an unlikely friendship" and "after a mishap, the pair become fast friends & set off a paper plane craze that sweeps the school. But when the craze implodes, their friendship is put to the test."

He first pitched the book back in 2020. In 2023, Bleeding Cool reported that Alison Weiss at Pixel+Ink had bought the first two books, with the publication of the first book planned for last summer and Janna Morishima at Janna Co. handled the deal for world rights. Back then, Joshua Smeaton posted on Instagram, "I've got some news! This has been in the works for way too long, but now it's official. I got a 2 book deal for Woodland Hills, with the first one scheduled for 2025. That sounds like a long way off but there is so much work to do. I'm excited to finally start drawing this story in earnest. I love these characters and can't wait for the rest of the world to read about their adventures."

Well, things change. The best laid plans of skunks and bears gang aft agley. And now Adam Wallenta at Papercutz, the kids graphic novel publisher owned by Mad Cave, has bought world rights to Woodland Hills. Publication is scheduled for 2028 and Joshua Sematon's agent Janna Morishima negotiated that deal as well. He now says, "When I first signed with my agent Janna, it was because she liked my pitch for Woodland Hills. She also thought I might like Ariol a series about a donkey navigating friendships, school, and every day life. She was right, I did very much like Ariol. And in a bit of a full circle moment, Ariol's U.S. publisher is Papercutz. I'm happy Woodland Hills has found a home and is in good company with Ariol and all the other fantastic kid comics Papercutz publishes." It's been a long journey, for those thinking of an overnight success, these things take time, for all wee, sleekit, cowrin, timrous beasties…

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