The Origin Of Skeletal Pegasus In Absolute Wonder Woman #6 (Spoilers)

The Origin of Skeletal Pegasus in Absolute Wonder Woman #6 by Kelly Thompson and guest artist Mattia De Iulis (Spoilers)

Pegasus is a winged horse in Greek mythology, usually depicted as a white stallion. In Absolute Wonder Woman, however, he has appeared in a more skeletal form. How come? Well Absolute Wonder Woman #6 out today by Kelly Thompson and guest artist Mattia De Iulis reveals all. Originally, Pegasus was the child of Poseidon and Medusa, and employed by Zeus. Captured by the Greek hero Bellerophon, to defeat the monster Chimera, they then worked together and Pegasus and Bellerophon were said to have died at the hands of Zeus for trying to reach Olympus.

So in today's Absolute Wonder Woman #6, which reveals the origins of a number of Diana's weapons as she visits Hades, in which Diana recalls another visit, to one Prometheus, giving him respite from his eternal torture, chained to a mountain while vultures eat his entrails.

And she gets quite the boon, including a revived Pegasus, as skeletal as killed by Zeus. It turns out that this is all part of Prometheus' agenda. Give Diana a mode of mystical transport and get one over on Zeus in the process…

Turns out, as one would expect, the gods are just as petty as any of us.Possibly even more so. They just don't have anyone in HR to complain to… Absolute Wonder Woman #6 is published from DC Comics today by Kelly Thompson and Mattia De Iulis

