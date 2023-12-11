Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: bunker, teen titans

The Return Of Teen Titan Bunker To DC Comics Tomorrow

Andrew Drilon tweeted; "Here’s the final model sheet for my Bunker redesign I made to prep for my story" out tomorrow.

In September 2011, Bleeding Cool broke the news that Bunker would be DC Comics' new gay Teen Titan character for the New 52 relaunch, real name Miguel Jose Barragan, raised in a very small village in Mexico called El Chiar, with the power to summon "bricks" from thin air, to assemble and use as he sees fit. But, as the comic books showedm, he wasn't building a wall around himself, far from it.

Bunker was created by the Teen Titans team Brett Booth and Scott Lobdell for the first issue of the New 52 version of the series. Lobdell also wrote the "Northstar outing" issue of Alpha Flight a couple of decades before that, which made headlines the world over. Bunker also made it into Out magazine but, after Scott Lobdell left Teen Titans, you didn't see much of Bunker.

Well, it looks like he's back tomorrow. Andrew Drilon tweeted; "Here's the final model sheet for my Bunker redesign I made to prep for my story with @losthiskeysman (out in tomorrow's DC holiday special, 'Twas the 'Mite Before Christmas!)"

Scott Lobdell tells us "I'm so excited to see Bunker back in a well-deserved spotlight! Glancing through Andrew's notes in the margins of the sketches, it is clear he and Josh have put a lot of love and attention into Miguel's return. I can't wait to read it!"

DC's Twas The Mite Before Christmas, a seasonal Bat-Mite anthology, was solicited as being by Natalie Abrams, Michael W. Conrad, Josh Trujillo, Ethan Sacks, Zipporah Smith, Rob Levin, Sholly Fisch, and Jillian Grant with by Marcus Smith, Gavin Guidry, Andrew Drilon, Soo Lee, Juan Bobillo and more. Here's how the comic book in question breaks down, just in time for Christmas..

The Teen Titans in "At Home Alone in Titans Tower" by Zipporah Smith and Logan Faerber

Harley Quinn & Amethyst in "The Princess Switch" by Rob Levin and Bob Quinn

Lex Luthor in "Lex-Tacular Christmas Carol" by Ethan Sacks and Soo Lee

Batwoman in "Riddler on the Roof" by Natalie Abrams and Marcus "Mas" Smith

Booster Gold in "The Santa Copies" by Jillian Grant and Rebekah Isaacs

Superman in "Streaks in the Sky" by Michael W. Conrad and Gavin Guidry

Bunker in "It's a Bunkerful Life" by Josh Trujillo and Andrew Drilon

Bat-Mite in "Wonderful Toys" by Sholly Fisch and Juan Bobillo

