The Return Of Jessica Jones In Alias: Red Band From Marvel In March 2026

Well, it's not Brian Bendis and Sara Pichelli. But Sam Humphries and Geraldo Borges are launching a new Jessica Jones series, Alias: Red Band for the 25th anniversary of the creation of the character in March from Marvel Comics. And ahead of a joint Jessica Jones/Luke Cage project later this year. Maybe that might have Bendis' name on it…

ALIAS: RED BAND #1 (OF 5) Written by SAM HUMPHRIES Art by GERALDO BORGES Cover by DAVID MACK Variant Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE Variant Cover by JEEHYUNG LEE Virgin Variant Cover by JEEHYUNG LEE On Sale 3/11 THE RETURN OF JESSICA JONES! A series of grisly murders in Hell's Kitchen pulls Jessica Jones into a mystery more sinister than she could've ever imagined. As the wife of Mayor Luke Cage, she'll have to tread carefully as she forms a dangerous alliance with Typhoid Mary to track down the killer. But as she delves deeper into Hell's Kitchen's dark underbelly, the evidence she finds presents more questions than answers…

"In 2001, Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Gaydos introduced an all-new, gritty side of the Marvel Universe in Alias. The acclaimed series, now considered one of Bendis' signature Marvel works, marked the debut of super hero private investigator Jessica Jones, a breakout character of the 2000s who later headlined her own television series and is set to return in the second season of Daredevil: Born Again next year. Announced earlier today at Polygon, Marvel Comics will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Alias this March with the launch of ALIAS: RED BAND, a five-issue series by writer Sam Humphries (New Avengers) and artist Geraldo Borges (Thunderbolts). Renowned artist David Mack will return to grace the series with his gorgeous mural-like painted covers, just as he did with the original series. And while the original series was published under the MAX imprint, the new series will be polybagged for mature content as a RED BAND series.

"Humphries and Borges will follow in Bendis and Gaydos's footsteps with an all-new saga that blends Marvel super hero storytelling with noir crime mystery, following Jessica Jones as she investigates a series of grisly murders. To solve the case, she'll have to join forces with an unlikely partner, Daredevil supervillain Typhoid Mary, while dealing with the scrutiny of being married to the Mayor of New York City, Luke Cage. The series sets the stage for both Luke and Jessica to take a pivotal role at the center of the Marvel Universe later in 2026.

"No one does it like Jessica Jones. She's sharp, bitterly funny, and tenacious as hell. Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Gaydos snapped when they created her, a totally singular character with a unique POV on the superhero game," Humphries told Polyon. "I'm excited to push the limits of the kind of cases Jessica Jones can investigate, and how far she'll go to solve them."