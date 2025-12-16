Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Negative Burn, Zoop

The Return Of Negative Burn From Joe Pruett In 2026 On Zoop

Desperado Books and series curator Joe Pruett are announcing the return of the comic book anthology Negative Burn on the Zoop crowdfunding platform. First launched in 1993, Negative Burn was published by Caliber Press for fifty issues, from January 1993 until December 1997, and a second series from May 2006 to June 2008 for 21 issues from Image Comics and then Desperado, all edited by Joe Pruett. The title was scheduled to return for a third time, as an annual 200-page trade paperback anthology volume, in 2009 from Desperado. It was then scheduled to come from IDW Publishing, but that was also cancelled. Well, in 2025, the third time for the third time will be the charm. The scheduled launch date for the campaign is currently Tuesday, the 30th of December. Also a potential story point of a crowdfunding campaign launching during the traditional "dead time", but also potentially owning the space.

In the past, regular pieces have included Brian Bolland's Mr Mamoulian and Alan Moore's Songbook, as well as sketchbooks from artists such as Dave Dorman, Michael William Kaluta, David Mazzucchelli, Terry Moore, P. Craig Russell, Greg Ruth, Charles Vess, and Neil Gaiman. The new version will include work from Mike Allred, Marguerite Bennett, Brian Bolland, Mike Carey, J.M. DeMatteis, Francesco Francavilla, Phil Hester, Joe Jusko, Sam Kieth, Joe Linsner, Ron Marz, Peter Milligan, Steve Niles, Dan Panosian, Paul Pope, Joe Pruett, James Robinson, Declan Shalvey, Dalibor Talajic, and others. Bennett is doing a Smurfette impression there.

"I have always said that Negative Burn made my career," says Pruett. "I have a lot of my love for this title, as do so many of the creators involved, and I am confident that this will be the best volume of this series ever produced. And, that's saying a lot from a multiple Eisner Award-nominated series. I'm excited for you to see this book. It's going to be great!"

The revival features original, never-before-seen stories created for this edition. For collectors, the campaign will also offer limited, premium metal variant editions and more through Zoop.

