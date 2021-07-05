The Return Of Phenix/Sibila From Witchblade In Hexagon's July Comics

We like to keep an eye on Jean-Marc Lofficier's Hexagon Comics USA line, European comics mostly written by Jean-Marc Lofficier, translated into English and distributed solely through his website, Amazon page or at conventions. Selling enough copies to make it more than worthwhile, as well as making certain comics available to a wider English speaking audience. Right now that also means avoiding any kind of shutdown that doesn't include the postal service. Retailers can purchase them at a 40% discount from distributor Ingram or from the publisher. For July, that means Phenix/Sibilla and The Others. Here's their full line-up for July 2021.

PHENIX/SIBILLA

7×10 squarebound trade paperback, 64 pages color. ISBN-13: 978-1-64932-071-1. US$19.95.

Stories by Jean-Marc Lofficier, Jean-Marc Lainé; art by Edouard Cop, Frederic Grivaud, Stephane Roux; cover by Edouard Cop/Stephane Roux- 64 p. color – US$19.95.



Chicago's superheroine, the fearless leather-clad, bike-riding Phenix, and the mysterious Italian enchantress Sibilla, once fought together alongside Top Cow's Witchblade against the infamous mass murderer, Gilles de Rais in Blood Oath (2003). But the story of their first encounter has never been told — until now! In these pages you'll discover how Phenix first crossed paths with Sibilla, with a bonus 12-page story featuring one of Sibilla's supernatural investigations in New York, drawn by Stephane Roux. Also included in this comic is a stand-alone Phenix adventure in which our indomitable heroine takes on the merciless Vega Cartel.

TALES OF THE HEXAGONVERSE #3: THE OTHERS

5×8 trade paperback, 248 pages b&w. ISBN-13: 978-1-64932-051-3. US$20.95.

Short story collection edited by Romain d'Huissier; translated by Michael Shreve; cover by Alfredo Macall. Stories by Cédric Burgaud, Julien Heylbroeck, Travis Hiltz, Romain d'Huissier, Jean-Marc Lainé, Jean-Marc Lofficier, Ghislain Morel, Eric Nieudan, Philippe Pinon, Olivier Vignot and Jean-Hugues Villacampa.

Homicron attempts to stop the Kyrosians from blowing up Jupiter… On an alien world, Starlock faces the full fury of a Salamandrite unleashed… Bathy-09 and the Cave Patrol must prevent CRIMEN from triggering volcanoes at will… In the Paris of the Musketeers, Galaor and Antonin thwart a devious time plot… Jaydee faces an evil clone, Ozark a new supernatural threat, and Zembla the power of the Black Guards… and more…