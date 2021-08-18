The Trial Of Magneto – And Also Of Krakoa (X-Spoilers)

Today sees the release of four X-Men Krakoan titles, including the launch of The Trial Of Magneto, even if it should actually be called The Empathy Engine Of Wanda Maximoff. Oh, and five if you count Guardians Of The Galaxy. Let's take a peek. Way Of X #4 begins with Emma Frost summing up where we are.

The Hellfire Gala concluded with the murder of Scarlet Witch, Wanda Maximoff, the Great Pretender, and Mutant War Criminal Enemy No 2. And in Trial Of Magneto, as Bleeding Cool previously theorised, they can bring Scarlet Witch back from the dead using the Krakoan Resurrection Protocols. Because, for one reason or another, Cerebro was fooled into thinking she was a mutant and backed up her soul. Even if that was a long time ago,

Might that be a way to press Refresh on Scarlet Witch and have a pre-Disassembled version of her? Emma Frost gets to have her say on the matter here as well.

Finance causes problems over in X-Corp #4, as a vote is taken. After Brexit or Krexity, you'd have thought people might be reticent on voting on everything, but it seems not.

There were other aspects of the Hellfire Gala as well as the terraformed Mars and dead Wanda, such as Britain withdrawing from its Krakoan alliance, a kind of Krexit. And just as Ireland is affected by Britain's Brexit decision, so Ireland has a similar problem with Krexit in Marauders #23…

Which sees Emma Frost pop by to Ireland with a new team of Marauders, sorting out issues with Krakoan drugs and the black market, alongside one of the Resurrection Five, Tempo, who introduced the Marvel Universe to the word "sus." It's almost like Mark Waid is writing Champions again. Or Grant Morrison is writing Superman & The Authority,

And as Charles Xavier is revived in Way Of X, with Onslaught in his head, there are many more mutants to be revived, and questions to be asked about the whole process, Emma Frost is on hand for the Professor again, that'#s a total of four books this week.

And as Angel and Monet spar in X-Corp, we are reminded that Krakoan resurrection remains a secret from the rest of the world, and a public death means a retirement on Krakoa, never to be seen again.

And as Temp is grateful for a break of bringing people back from the hereafter…

Those resurrection protocols may have some nasty side effects.

I wonder if he will feast on a revived Scarlet Witch with decades of missed memories to gorge on? And as a moonlet of Mars plunges towards the planet Arakko below…

Doctor Doom over in Guardians Of The Galaxy fills in his own time spent at Lake Hellas, presumably before the moon started falling.

However, as the investigation into the death of the Scarlet Witch points fingers in a very obvious – almost too obvious – direction…

Another investigation into the falling moon gets castigated by Dra Abigail Brand.

Might she have something to do with the Guardians Of The Galaxy's inability to contact Earth?

Or for Earth to contact the Skrull/Kree Empire to let Billy, reincarnated son of Wanda Maximoff and The Vision, to let him know the bad news.

There are others to be informed as well, as the Krakoan gates sprout floral arrangements in sympathy.

And as Mastermind returns from popping into Hellions in recent weeks, by getting involved with the Hellfire Club aspects of X-Corps…

So Mastermind takes time out with the other member of the original Brotherhood Of Evil Mutants and Magneto to commemorate the death of a fallen member. With Quicksilver, Blob, and Toad…

So, which of them is going to try and breach protocol and resurrect her?

MARAUDERS #23

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210651

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Ivan Fiorelli (CA) Russell Dauterman

SCREAMING INTO BATTLE! As new problems face mutantkind in Ireland, the Marauders bring in Banshee for some assistance. Meanwhile…one prominent member of Verendi has their mind changed. Rated T+ In Shops: Aug 18, 2021 SRP: $3.99 WAY OF X #5

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210638

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Bob Quinn (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

THIS IS THE WAY! What happens when the third law of Krakoa is broken? What happens when all other solutions have failed? What happens when Nightcrawler finally finds the Way? Rated T+In Shops: Aug 18, 2021 SRP: $3.99 X-CORP #4

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210642

(W) Tini Howard (A) Alberto Foche (CA) David Aja

SINGLE POINT OF FAILURE! When a deal doesn't go as expected, it's important to be open to new investors. Enter Selene and Mastermind: two potential stakeholders who stand willing to prove their worth. Everyone loves you when you're on top, but who comes through in the clutch? Rated T+ In Shops: Aug 18, 2021 SRP: $3.99 X-MEN TRIAL OF MAGNETO #1 (OF 5) ARTGERM VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210562

(W) Leah Williams (A) Lucas Werneck (CA) Artgerm

THE STORY THAT WILL SHAKE KRAKOA TO ITS CORE! A horrific murder. A shocking revelation. A trial that will divide the new mutant nation. Leah Williams and Valerio Schiti bring you a new epic that threatens the Reign of X and will upend the world of mutants. The truth is hidden, the danger is far from over, and the trial has begun Rated T+ In Shops: Aug 18, 2021 SRP: $4.99 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #17 ANHL

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210708

(W) Al Ewing (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Brett Booth

THE LAST ANNIHILATION RAGES ON!

• The Guardians are scattered to save five different planets – but it's already too late for Chitauri Prime.

• Why those five? What are the true plans of the mysterious enemy targeting our universe? Only DOCTOR DOOM knows…

• …but with the entire Chitauri species out for his blood, he might not survive to stop them!

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 18, 2021

SRP: $3.99