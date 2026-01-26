Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Wonder Woman, Donna Troy, Hayden Sherman, kelly thompson

The Troika Lasso Does Not Mean Donna Troy In Absolute Wonder Woman

Kellyb Sue Thompson reiterates that the Troika Lasso appearing in Absolute Wonder Woman does not mean Absolute Donna Troy

Article Summary The Troika Lasso in Absolute Wonder Woman is not connected to Donna Troy, despite fan speculation.

Kelly Thompson confirms Troika's colors and mythology are unrelated to Wonder Woman’s classic lassos.

Donna Troy’s complex origin stories are not featured in the current Absolute Wonder Woman arcs.

The new Season of the Witch storyline reveals more about Troika, Hecate influences, and Diana’s challenges.

Absolute Wonder Woman writer Kelly Sue Thompson took to Tumblr to talk about the newly solicited issue of Absolute Wonder Woman for April, as well as the new arc launching this week. She says "Seems like it's time to re-post this with the debut of The Troika on the ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #19 (MAR) cover release and all the Donna discussion raising its head again. Please don't expect Donna, guys, or you're going to be disappointed. We're not trying to Rickroll anyone…The Troika lasso has nothing to do with Donna Troy. Art below by Hayden Sherman, colors by Jordie Bellaire"

That's the Troika there, three strands in one. And nothing to do with fan-favourite Donna Troy. Most famously known as the original Wonder Girl and a founding member of the Teen Titans, she first appeared in The Brave and the Bold #60 in 1965, created by Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani, initially as Wonder Woman's teenage sister and sidekick/protégée. Her history is famously complicated, and one of the most retconned and confusing origin stories in all of superhero comics, due to multiple reboots, Crises, editorial problems and attempts to reconcile her existence with Wonder Woman's timeline and mythology. Well, if you are to get ban Absolute Donna Troy… it's not yet. As Kelly Sue Thompson previously posted on Tumblr,

"the only connection the lassos have to the other lassos/other world is me trying to avoid them being the same color of Diana's main universe lassos at a time when that was already being highlighted in the main book (the lassos of fate — gold/black/silver). Obviously we wanted to stay away from that to both A) make sure we're doing our own thing and B) to not crowd them more than necessary. It was a little bit deliberate and a little bit good luck that Nemesis made a lot of sense to be red (which was obviously perfect for Diana's whole vibe), and that we were using greenish tones to represent Circe and Diana's magic and thus made a ton of sense for Sacrifice the lasso of transmogrification. Troika is blue in part because it is a Hecate driven lasso — the moon/the crossroads/night/witchcraft/etc. The Troika is more about it being "three" than anything connected to Donna — I'm sorry, I know that disappoints Donna fans — but it's the truth. Expect to learn more about The Troika in The Season of The Witch arc starting in January!"

Donna Troy was an orphan baby rescued by Wonder Woman from a burning building and taken to Themyscira, adopted by the Amazons, granted powers similar to Wonder Woman's, and became Wonder Girl. The "Who is Donna Troy?" storyline from New Teen Titans in 1984 by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez attempted to explain her convoluted past, involving her being rescued from a fire, adopted by an Amazon couple (who then died), returned to Earth, adopted by a human family, gaining powers, and more layers, including ties to the Titans of Myth. Post-Crisis retcons made her an orphan saved by Wonder Woman, raised on Themyscira as an honorary Amazon (sometimes as Diana's adopted sister or magical creation/clay figure), or even connected to the Titans of Myth. The New 52 saw Donna is typically portrayed as an Amazon from Themyscira, rescued as a child from a fire by Wonder Woman, then raised by Queen Hippolyta as her daughter, making her Diana's adoptive sister. She has also been depicted as a magical creation of the Amazons in some stories. How, or even if, Absolute Wonder Woman will handle all of this is yet to be seen.

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #16

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

A NEW STORY ARC BEGINS AS DIANA CONFRONTS ZATANNA! The Season of the Witch arc begins here! After her exploits in the Area 41 maze, Diana has resolved to not let her personal mission overwhelm the one she was sent to the surface world to fulfill. But a new threat has emerged in Gateway City, and it turns out the best thing to send to kill Wonder Woman is…another witch! Zatanna is here, and Diana's life will never be the same! $4.99 1/28/2026

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman A NEW STORY ARC BEGINS AS DIANA CONFRONTS ZATANNA! The Season of the Witch arc begins here! After her exploits in the Area 41 maze, Diana has resolved to not let her personal mission overwhelm the one she was sent to the surface world to fulfill. But a new threat has emerged in Gateway City, and it turns out the best thing to send to kill Wonder Woman is…another witch! Zatanna is here, and Diana's life will never be the same! $4.99 1/28/2026 ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #17

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

WONDER WOMAN, BETRAYED! Diana faces off against a team assembled with only one mission in mind: take down Wonder Woman at any cost. But after a strangely intimate betrayal, Diana finds herself outplayed, boxed in, and running out of options…

$4.99 2/25/2026

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman WONDER WOMAN, BETRAYED! Diana faces off against a team assembled with only one mission in mind: take down Wonder Woman at any cost. But after a strangely intimate betrayal, Diana finds herself outplayed, boxed in, and running out of options… $4.99 2/25/2026 ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #18

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

DIANA VS. ZATANNA! What happens when you send a witch to kill a witch? Time to find out as the daughters of the most powerful magic users in the universe come together at last, forced into combat with devastating stakes–it's the Witch of the Wild Isle versus Zatanna Zatara, the Mistress of Magic! $4.99 3/25/2026

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman DIANA VS. ZATANNA! What happens when you send a witch to kill a witch? Time to find out as the daughters of the most powerful magic users in the universe come together at last, forced into combat with devastating stakes–it's the Witch of the Wild Isle versus Zatanna Zatara, the Mistress of Magic! $4.99 3/25/2026 ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #19 CVR A HAYDEN SHERMAN

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN WILL NEVER BE THE SAME! Diana is unraveling and surrounded by enemies. But it is only when things are darkest that one should call upon the lasso Troika. For Troika…leaves you changed. $4.99 4/22/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!