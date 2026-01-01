Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Poison Ivy

The Truth About Absolute Poison Ivy (Spoilers)

The truth about Absolute Poison Ivy revealed ahead of Absolute Batman first appearances

Article Summary Absolute Poison Ivy debuts with a striking new look—feathers replacing her classic plant motif.

This reimagining draws parallels with fishing lures, using beauty as deceptive bait for victims.

Despite her alluring appearance, Absolute Poison Ivy is among the most monstrous rogues yet.

Catch Absolute Poison Ivy’s deadly introduction in Absolute Batman #17, #18, and the Ark-M Special.

We've seen a little of the Absolute Poison Ivy ahead of her appearance in Absolute Batman #17 and #18. And it has been noted that in the exclusive retailers covers released so far, she is not so different to the classic Poison Ivy. And asking what the point of the redacted #18 cover is. Well, here's what you are missing, and it is all down to Poison Ivy having feathers instead of leaves, as you might expect.

Because where else do you find brightly coloured feathers that seem incongruous? On a fishing lure. Pretty displays desigend to attract fish and then plunge hooks through their stupid fishy faces.

That's what the Absolute Poison Ivy is. She is something pretty, to attract people. Before the monster emerges. Absolute Poison Ivy is just as monstrous as any of the other Absolute Rogue Gallery, possibly even more so. Just that the readers, as the characters, are distracted and attracted, by the pretty-pretty… and of course, where you have feathers, you have owls…

So look for Absolute Poison Ivy in Absolute Batman #17 and #18… and maybe the Ark-M Special as well.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN ARK-M SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri (A/CA) Joshua Hixson

INTO ARK-M! The origins of the enigmatic Ark M are explored! What terrible secrets lie within its walls, and just who is assigned to protect it from discovery?! $4.99 1/7/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Eric Canete (CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE POISON IVY SINKS HER TEETH INTO ARK-M! Dr. Pamela Isley has been unleashed from the Ark-M facility with an unending hate and burning fire for revenge on Gotham City, and those who put her in the belly of the beast. When Batman hunts her down, he must survive a labyrinth of leveled horrors, one more gruesome after the next, as he tries to save the city from a monster it created. $4.99 2/11/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Eric Canete (CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE IVY'S TENDRILS CONTINUE TO INFECT GOTHAM CITY! After the explosive reveal ending last issue, and Batman continues to fight Poison Ivy's mutated monsters and winds up uncovering an even more gruesome horror that has embedded itself in the city's very foundations. All while the Joker's machinations start to coalesce in a partnership with a new ally. $4.99 3/11/2026

