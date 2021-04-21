The Way Of X-Men – Krakoan Mutants, Morality and Magneto (Spoilers)

Mutants, morality, and Magneto – welcome to this week in Krakoa. With X-Force #19, SWORD #5, Way Of X #1, and a visit or three to the Women Of Marvel #1 as well. In SWORD #5, we have the revival of Fabian Cortez by The Five, who is here to be mocked. Naked as a revived mutant always is…

…it's less of a ceremonial moment of rebirth when you are suddenly placed in a council with your boss and someone actually called Peeper…

Which might actually do something to distract from Fabian Cortez' actual moral objection to an item of Krakoan lore.

Kill No Human was one of the new laws of Krakoa, one of three enshrined in House Of X #6, though Nightcrawler was more concerned with the Make More Mutants line.

But in today's Way Of X #1, much is on Nightcrawler's mind as he picks up much of what was on his mind in X-Men #7, the issue in which he stated he would start a new mutant religion. And so extracts from his book, which appear in Way Of X…

…were set up in X-Men #7.

And those concerns about the effect of The Crucible, with mutants willing their death to be reborn…

All still present and weighing on Kurt's mind in Way Of X #1

Not the only reprises from X-Men #7 either as fireside chats with Adam X and the Krakoan kids…

…follow on from his X-Men #7 lessons about Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch.

Basically, Way Of X #1 and X-Men #7 should go away and make mutant babies. Just like Nightcrawler wanted. While X-Force #19 has its own moral quandaries about mind invasion. With Quentin Quire exploring his own Omega Mutant unconscious abilities.

Even Jean jokes about killing a resurrecting for spits and giggles. I mean, we presume she's joking, but it is Quentin Quire who seems to die every other panel.

Hey, at least on Krakoa, it's all out in the open, right? Another flashback to House Of X #6…

While Women of Marvel #1 also takes a number of trips to Krakoa, to see how they are doing. Emma Frost has first world problems on Krakoa.

With mutant solutions. Jean Grey has problems, in a floral paradise, with growing a single pot plant.

Maybe she should have words with Doctor Nemesis, who it seems was responsible for the designs of all the flora that gave Krakoa its world's standing.

And then there's Marrow and Feral.

With Marrow again getting a greater and prominent role in the Marvel X-Men books, one day Marvel will work out just who created her. And Feral, clearly waiting to be Rob Liefeld's next big movie character after Deadpool, Cable and Domino. And as for Way Of X moral issues?

You know, Nightcrawler did actually die and got to Heaven, before being dragged back. But no, if you were looking for snakes, you need to be checking out the Avengers and Ghost Rider titles for Mephisto and Lilith…

