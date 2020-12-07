The X of Swords Fallout Begins in Hellions #7 [XH]

In Hellions #7, Mister Sinister's schemes don't stop just because he arguably won the X of Swords crossover. Plus: the return of a classic villain. No discourse this time… just a gif I made from last night's wrestling shows.

Now it's recap time!

Sworn to sell comics for Marvel executives who feared and hated the fact that Fox owned their movie rights, The Uncanny X-Men suffered great indignities. Still, thanks to a corporate merger, a line-wide relaunch, and Jonathan Hickman's giant ego, the X-Men can finally get back to doing what they do best: being objectively the best franchise in all of comics for lovers of soap opera drama.

HELLIONS #7

OCT200561

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) Stephen Segovia

MUTANT MASSACRE!

Mr. Sinister's team of Hellions are dead. Oh, the pain! Oh, the injustice! Oh, the–wait a minute…what's Sinister really up to? The fallout from X OF SWORDS!

Parental Advisory

In Shops: Dec 02, 2020

SRP: $3.99

Hellions #7 Recap

After a comedic scene where Mister Sinister begs the Quiet Council (which Jean Grey is still a member of) to hurry up and resurrect his Hellions team as if he himself didn't secretly kill them (or get them killed), we learn that Xavier and The Five are actually already working on it. But there are a few issues. Orphan-Maker's mysterious powers are too dangerous for his X-gene to be allowed to become active, so they have to keep him in stasis for now. Additionally, Wild Child and Nanny have both woken up with their personalities "distilled" to make the core aspects of their personalities stronger. An infodump page explains this is a result of a power surge that occurred at the moment those who died in Arrako perished that "defragmented" the data.

At White Palace, which is not, as it should be, a greasy hamburger joint but instead Emma Frost's headquarters, a resurrected Havok begs to be allowed to hang out with the sane mutants again, but she isn't having it. At Bar Sinister, Mister Sinister gives the Hellions a mission: to go and recapture Nanny's ship from The Right, who are currently holding it, so that Nanny can make a new suit of armor for Orphan-Maker so he can be woken up. Havok shows up and wants some details from Sinister on how they all died during X of Swords, but Psylocke protects Sinister and rallies the team for the mission. As a reward, before they leave, Sinister secretly shows her her daughter's DNA, extracted from the overclock samples she brought him (see: Fallen Angels).

They take Sinister's favorite plane and its snarky AI, Clive, to The Right's compound. As revenge for manipulating her, Psylocke crashed Sinister's jet into the walls of the compound as the team follows in its escape pod. They're greeted by Cameron Hodge, which is as good a cliffhanger as any.

Hellions took over the role of dark and broody X-book from Fallen Angels. Instead, they decided to take things in another direction with tongue-in-cheek, almost fourth-wall-breaking silliness akin to something like Deadpool. It's all amusing enough for now, though I wonder how long of a shelf life it has. It's not like you can just go on making the same jokes over and over and expect that people will keep… actually, you know what, nevermind. Glass houses and all that. Maybe they can have Deadpool join the team once it starts to get old since it looks like his book is due for a reboot anyway.

