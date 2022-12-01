Things To Do In London If You Like Comics – December 2022

The new edition of Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for December 2022. Including the Comics For Screen Mixer happening in Gosh Comics in Lond0n tonight, alongside the mysterious Troopers…

Thursday, 1st of December

Troopers from 7pm. Those who know, know.

Comics For Screen Mixer. Gosh Comics welcomes VIP Brands to the shop to host their Comics for Screen Mixer event. This is the perfect opportunity for creatives from the comics industry to meet and share a drink with those from the film industry. Studios, producers, artists and publishers are all welcome. 7-9pm. Gosh Comics, Soho.

Simon Postgate: "Noggin the Nog" Animation, Ideas and Magic. Simon Postgate was growing up at the time of the making of many of his father Oliver Postgate's films for children's television. One of the best known was about a viking king called Noggin the Nog, first shown in black and white (1959) and later in colour (1982). Simon gives a talk with images and film clips, looking back at the animation process, the ideas and results of this atmospheric and exciting programme. He spent some of the time peeping over the back of the sofa at the Ice Dragon, a giant Walrus rearing up from the sea or the terrible antics of Nogbad the Bad. Come and join him for a magical talk on Noggin the Nog. Festive refreshments included. 7-8.30pm The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho.

Friday, 2nd of December

Regency Cthulhu Book Launch & Signing with Lynne Hardy, Andrew Peregrine, Mike Mason. Signing copies of Call Of Cthulhu: Regency Cthulhu: Dark Designs In Jane Austen's England at Forbidden Planet London, Covent Garden, 6-7 pm.

London Illustration Fair, London's largest artist-led illustration, graphic design and print event in London. Returning to the iconic Bargehouse within Southbank's OXO Tower Wharf, The London Illustration Fair is seeking a selection of the most exciting and innovative artists looking to sell their work direct to an audience of art lovers. Bargehouse Barge House Street. Noon-8pm. £12.50.

Saturday, 3rd of December

Roar Artists Takeover DIY Customisation Workshop with Darren Shaddick. Exclusive DIY customisation workshop in the Vans flagship Oxford Street store. We have got everything you need in the lab to get creative with your items including; posca pens, embroidery materials, beads, studs, stickers, patches, charms and chains. All you need to do is bring along the item(s) you would like to customise and re-vamp with the help of Darren. This can be anything from; notebooks, hats, scarves, skate-decks, shoes, jeans, we've even had a traffic cone before. Although Darren will help guide your designs, offer tips and tricks and maybe do a small flash piece on one item, this workshop is DIY so be prepared to get stuck in and enjoy an afternoon of creative goodness. Vans, Oxford Street. Free registration. 2-4pm.

London Illustration Fair, London's largest artist-led illustration, graphic design and print event in London. Returning to the iconic Bargehouse within Southbank's OXO Tower Wharf, The London Illustration Fair is seeking a selection of the most exciting and innovative artists looking to sell their work direct to an audience of art lovers. Bargehouse Barge House Street. Noon-8pm. £12.50.

Sunday, 4th of December

London Illustration Fair, London's largest artist-led illustration, graphic design and print event in London. Returning to the iconic Bargehouse within Southbank's OXO Tower Wharf, The London Illustration Fair is seeking a selection of the most exciting and innovative artists looking to sell their work direct to an audience of art lovers. Bargehouse Barge House Street. Noon-6pm. £12.50.

Monday, 5th of December

Avatar: The Way of Water – Signing Event with the new stars of the Avatar franchise will be alongside producer Jon Landau for a signing event at Forbidden Planet London, Covent Garden, 5-6 pm.

Comic Book Workshop at the Royal Greenwich Museum. Are you aged 11-25 and interested in learning about illustration and contributing to a national wellbeing support? Join Tellmi, an award-winning mental health app, for a free afternoon creating your own comics in the Royal Museums Learning Space. All materials are supplied. The stories and images you build have the chance to help thousands of young people across the UK. 3.30-5pm. Royal Museums Greenwich, Romney Road. Free, must register.

Wednesday, 7th of December

Making Comics with Céline Moya, Made By Tottenham, Tottenham, 3-4.30pm

Saturday, 10th of December

Mike McMahon Signing Judge Dredd By Mike McMahon: Apex Edition at Forbidden Planet London, Covent Garden, 1-2 pm.

Alex Paknadel & Caspar Wijngaard Signing All Against All at Forbidden Planet London, Covent Garden, 3.30-4.30 pm.

John Walsh signing Dr. Who & The Daleks: The Official Story Of The Films at Forbidden Planet London, Covent Garden, 5-6 pm.

London Graphic Centre – Christmas Fair, London Graphics Centre are giving away free goodie bags + 20% off to the public on Saturday the 10th of December. Live workshops and demos, golden ticket prizes and more. London Graphic Centre 16-18 Shelton Street , 10-7pm,

Sunday, 11th of December

Dan Fogler's Xmas Gathering. Dan Fogler will be signing copies of Brooklyn Gladiator at Forbidden Planet London, Covent Garden, 1-2 pm.

Monday, 12th of December

London Anime Social. Quiz, games, music, meeting new people with snacks and drinks included. This months event is extra special as any additional funds made will be sent to support families in Ukraine! So please come have some fun and show your support. The doors open at 7PM where there will be popcorn and drink available. There will be music and activies in the space that people can enjoy. At 7:45 the quiz will begin, after which the winners will be announced and a prize given to the best cosplay outfit (please note you do not have to dress in cosplay to attend this event, only if you want to be in to win the prize). The Yellow 1 Humphry Repton Lane Wembley Park, 7-9.30 pm. £7-£12.

Monday, 19th of December

Christmas Camp Comic Club. Overview of comics and cartoon history and how they been used as tools for storytelling and communication over the years. Showing how the human body works and is designed to move. How to work up designs for different types of characters and how they fit into the stories you want to tell. Overview of comics storytelling, layout and structure. A look at the basics of comics scriptwriting and how to produce clear lettering by hand for comics. An exploration of different colouring techniques (including, if possible, computer colouring). Using the skills gathered so far, students will work on their own comic stories. By the end of the course each student will produce their own complete 8 – 12 page comic strip. Fortismer School, Muswell Hill, 8am-3pm, £85.

Tuesday, 20th of December

Christmas Camp Comic Club. Fortismer School, Muswell Hill, 8am-3pm, £85.

Wednesday, 21st of December

Christmas Camp Comic Club. Fortismer School, Muswell Hill, 8am-3pm, £85.

Thursday, 22nd of December

Christmas Camp Comic Club. Fortismer School, Muswell Hill, 8am-3pm, £85.

Ongoing Exhibitions

SKINT: Cost of Living Creations with W. Heath Robinson, from 1st December to 26th February 2023. The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho.

This Exhibition is a WORK EVENT! until April 16th 2023, The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho.

Since taking office, Boris has been THE MOST cartooned politician in the history of our country. To celebrate – or mourn that fact depending on where you fall – The Cartoon Museum has collected a diverse selection of political cartoons detailing the different phases of his career and the wider societal impact on Britain over the last four years. From the 2019 Election to Brexit to Covid (and Partygate) to Ukraine and finally his early exit from office. The nation's favourite newspaper cartoonists have provided excellent work the Museum is excited to add to their collection. But a public call-out was also made to try and contact some of the more marginalised voices in cartoon and comic art. No matter the race, orientation or political affiliation, cartoonists of all creeds have had LOTS to say about Boris – good and bad – these last few years and The Cartoon Museum wants to show it all.

