Posted in: Comics | Tagged: forbidden planet, gosh comics, london

Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In April 2025

Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In April 2025... signings at Gosh, launches at FP Camden and workshops for women in Wimbledon

No April fooling, this is Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for April 2025. Including the grand opening of Forbidden Planet Camden, formerly Mega-City Comics, with signings from Ram V, Dave Gibbons and Al Ewing, more signings from Gibbons and friends at Gosh Comics, Easter workshops for kids at the Cartoon Museum and the launch of the Women Claim your Story graphic novel workshops in Wimbledon.

Thursday, 3rd of April

Troopers, Noho, from 6pm. Those who know, go. New location for 2025.

Norman Pett's Jane, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 6:30pm for a 7pm start. £12.

Norman Pett's Jane has been called the most popular comic strip of the Second World War and "the world's first super-model, page three girl and pin-up". Yet she was also much more than this. In continuous publication between 1932 and 1959, Jane was the most popular comic strip to appear in the British tabloid the Daily Mirror. Combining confidence, irreverence and bravery with high glamour and sex appeal, Jane was a groundbreaking character that reached an audience of millions and held a particular appeal for the largely female audience to which the Mirror was targeted. Join Adam Twycross, author of British Newspaper Strips: A Contextual History, for an evening celebrating this legendary series. With a chance to learn more about Jane's secret history, original art on display, and a plethora of rare and unusual items, the evening will culminate with the first public airing in 80 years of an excerpt from a previously unknown Jane radio show, created exclusively for the British armed forces in 1945 and never heard in public since!Friday, 4th of April

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 5th of April

Al Ewing and Ram V Signing At Forbidden Planet Camden, 2-3 pm, for grand opening of store, Inverness St, Camden.

Signing Absolute Green Lantern, New Gods, All-New Venom, Resurrection Man, whatever!

Dave Gibbons Signing At Forbidden Planet Camden, 4-5 pm, for grand opening of store, Inverness St, Camden.

Signing Watchmen, Kingsman, Give Me Liberty, The Originals, whatever!

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Tuesday, 8th of April

Kids Workshop: Create a Comic Strip, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-12.30pm Ages 8-14, £15

Learn how to design your own cartoon characters and then draw them in a one-page comic strip story. Study best ways and bad ways to draw pictures for comics, and how to do proper speech bubbles. Great for beginners, and fun for those with a little more experience.

Kids Workshop: Caricatures – Fun with Faces, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 2pm-3.30pm Ages 8-14, £15

Using simple lines and shapes, draw some famous comic characters and real-life people as cartoons. Learn special techniques for drawing cartoon faces, and take part in a fun competition where you could win a special prize!

Wednesday, 9th of April

Reads April, monthly comics reading group at Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 7-9pm.

Tokyo These Days by Taiyo Matsumoto and use code READSAPR25 on the Gosh website for a discount.

Kids Workshop: Make a Mini-Comic, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-12.30pm Ages 8-14, £15

Lots of comic creators got started by making mini-comics. Learn how to create your own characters and draw them into a special booklet that you'll easily be able to make copies of to give to your friends.

Thursday, 10th of April

Kids Workshop: Manga, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-12.30pm Ages 8-14, £15

Whether you're new to the world of Japanese comics, or if you love manga and anime characters and would like to create your own, we'll be looking at the basics of drawing manga, creating our own character, and then featuring them in a page of manga front cover artwork.

Kids Workshop: Advanced Manga, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 2pm-3.30pm Ages 8-14, £15

If you love creating your own manga and anime characters, here's where you'll get tips on drawing techniques, shading, colouring, and picture composition. Then you'll feature your character in a story page of artwork.

Friday, 11th of April

Kids Workshop: Mythical Manga, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-12.30pm Ages 8-14, £15

Manga and anime are filled with dragons, humans that turn into dragons, and other strange and wonderful creatures. In this workshop you'll learn how to draw different types and feature them in a page of story artwork.

Kids Workshop: Spider Potato, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 2pm-3.30pm Ages 5-7, £15

A special fun workshop for children aged 5-7. They must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian (at no extra cost). In this session we'll draw some famous superhero faces using simple lines and shapes. Then we'll create a silly superhero and draw it onto a blank Marvel-style cover.

Saturday, 12th of April

Rogue Trooper Complete Edition Book 1 Signing With Gerry Finley-Day and Dave Gibbons at Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 1-2pm.

Rebellion continue their programme of creating the definitive collected editions of their finest characters. This 368 page paperback is the first volume in the final word on our blue skinned GI, just in time for the new animated movie in 2025.

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Tuesday 15th April

Kids Workshop: Manga, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 2pm-3.30pm Ages 8-14, £15

Whether you're new to the world of Japanese comics, or if you love manga and anime characters and would like to create your own, we'll be looking at the basics of drawing manga, creating our own character, and then featuring them in a page of manga front cover artwork.

Wednesday, 16th of April

Kids Workshop: Make a Mini-Comic, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-12.30pm Ages 8-14, £15

Lots of comic creators got started by making mini-comics. Learn how to create your own characters and draw them into a special booklet that you'll easily be able to make copies of to give to your friends.

Kids Workshop: 16th April (2pm-3.30pm) Create a comic masterclass with The Beano's Hugh Raine, creator of 'Betty and the Yeti'. 2pm-3.30pm Ages 7 and up, £15

Join us at The Cartoon Museum on the 16th of April for this very special Easter Holidays workshop. We will be joined by Hugh Raine for a 'Create a Comic masterclass' to celebrate the release of his upcoming graphic novel series, 'Betty and the Yeti'. Hugh is a legend at The Beano and the creator of Beano's long running 'Betty & the Yeti' comic strip.This workshop is for children aged 7 and up and will consist of an intro from Hugh about Betty and Yeti, his process and the secrets of comic creation at The Beano. As well as this there will be a Yeti draw along where children will learn how Hugh uses simple shapes to create his characters. The workshop will conclude with children learning how to create their own comic strips, with guidance from Hugh participants will be able to come out of the session with the beginnings of their very own comic! This really is the perfect activity for this year's easter holidays. If your children love The Beano, comics or drawing they will love this workshop!

Thursday 17th of April

Kids Workshop: Create a Comic Strip, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-12.30pm Ages 8-14, £15

Learn how to design your own cartoon characters and then draw them in a one-page comic strip story. Study best ways and bad ways to draw pictures for comics, and how to do proper speech bubbles. Great for beginners, and fun for those with a little more experience.

Kids Workshop: Caricatures – Fun with Faces, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 2pm-3.30pm Ages 8-14, £15

Using simple lines and shapes, draw some famous comic characters and real-life people as cartoons. Learn special techniques for drawing cartoon faces, and take part in a fun competition where you could win a special prize!

Friday, 18th of April

Kids Workshop – Multiverse Madness, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-12.30pm Ages 8-14, £15

What if there's another you living in another dimension? Perhaps in this other world you are a pirate, or an astronaut, a superhero, or something else. Learn how to draw yourself and have fun drawing an adventure starring the 'new you' in a comic strip!

Kids Workshop – Superheroes, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 2pm-3.30pm Ages 8-14, £15

Superheroes are going from strength to super-strength. Learn how to draw some favourite superheroes and create a brand new one of your own. Then we'll showcase your character on a Marvel-style front cover.

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 19th of April

Brown Shuga Books Festival, The Pump House Theatre and Arts Centre, Watford, 10-6pm

Get ready for an exciting literary extravaganza at the Brown Shuga Books festival. This event will be a celebration of African literature. Join us for a day filled with author interviews, book readings, literary discussions, and much more! Whether you're a fan of fiction, non-fiction, poetry, or graphic novels, there's something here for everyone.

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Sunday 20th of April

Wednesday, 23rd of April

GO INSPIRE WORKSHOPS | WOMAN CLAIM YOUR STORY | Art, Power & Graphic Novels, Wimbledon Library, Wimbledon, 5-8pm

Join us for an exciting 4-week workshop that teaches women to claim their stories through art, using your THEIR own voices. Introduction to the workshop and the group by Josephine von Bülow. Week 1 (1 hour 25 minutes) Introduction to the workshop and the group. Learn about graphic novels and story writing. Share your story in a safe space and sketch down your idea for the story.

Friday, 25th of April

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 26th of April

2000AD Presents Slaine and Spector: A Signing With Dan Cornwall, Mick McMahon and John Wagner, at Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 1-2pm.

Celebrating two brand new 2000AD releases, Sláine: The Definitive Edition and Spector: Incorruptible. We'll also have an exclusive Sláine mini-print signed by Mick McMahon to accompany all copies of the definitive edition.

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Wednesday, 30th of April

Comica Social Club, The Clore Ballroom, Royal Festival Hall, South Bank. 6pm onwards

"Our monthly meetup is all about informality and fun. You can chat, greet, gossip, and network with like-minded folks. Share your latest creations, grand plans, or impressive wants lists (but we might run away!) or explore what's new in the reading nook. If you know no one, look for the Man in the Orange Fez, and he will introduce you to new friends."

GO INSPIRE WORKSHOPS | WOMAN CLAIM YOUR STORY | Art, Power & Graphic Novels, Wimbledon Library, Wimbledon, 5-8pm

Join us for an exciting 4-week workshop that teaches women to claim their stories through art, using your THEIR own voices. Storyboarding with Josephine von Bülow. Week 2 (1 hour 25 minutes) Learn about storyboarding and drafting short stories. Share your progress with the group so we can talk about the importance of claiming your voice.

Ongoing Exhibitions

Manga Jiman: The Winners' Exhibition, Embassy of Japan, Piccadilly until April 25th

The Embassy of Japan continues its search for the best comic-creating talent in the UK and 18 years on, the annual competition Manga Jiman still has the power to amaze and delight. The competition has two categories; Yonkoma Manga, a comic strip of 4 panels on one page with a fixed structure and Manga Jiman, a short story told across 6 to 8 pages. Entrants are asked to create an original story featuring a theme, with the theme for this latest edition being 'spirit'. In Japan, 'manga' is all encompassing term meaning comics and Manga Jiman promotes talented artists who tell their stories in a wide variety of styles. Visit the exhibition to see their winning stories from Alex Stefanis, Anait Melkonyan, Andy Sparrow, Claire Mead, Emmanuel Nnanna, Gemma Myerscough, Hayley Jennings, Keith Jenkins, Lucia Fioretti, Neal Rimmer, Nyah Angol-Barcelos and Riyad Meddour.

Cats In Cartoons, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 5th April till 7th September

From Garfield to Simon's Cat, Krazy Kat to Bagpuss and everything in between, there is a long line of iconic cartoon cats. For the first time, The Cartoon Museum is collecting many of the greatest cats to grace or comics, newspapers and magazines to explore why people love cats so much and what cats tell us about life. Featuring works by artists such as Louis Wain, Ronald Searle, Heath Robinson, Wendy Eastwood, Simon Tofield, Anthony Smith, Gemma Correll, Natty Peterkin and Hunt Emerson – and more!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!