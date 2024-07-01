Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Alice Oseman, gosh comics, jam, london, London Film And Comci Con, notting hill

Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In July 2024

The new edition of Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for July 2024 includes the London Film And Comic Con (I'll be there!)

Article Summary Explore London Film & Comic Con, a must-visit for comic enthusiasts.

Don't miss the Alice Oseman Pop-Up event in Shoreditch.

Check out Gipsy Hill's Brewzine Comic & Zine Fair for zines and comics.

Join the Cartoon Museum in celebrating British comics' influence.

The new edition of Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for July 2024 includes the London Film And Comic Con (I'll be there!), the opening of the Jam bookshop in Notting Hill, the Alice Oseman popup, Gosh Comics signings, Cartoon Museum events, and so much more…

Thursday, 4th of July

Troopers, Soho, from 7pm. Those who know, go. After they have voted, of course.

Friday, 5th of July

Showmasters London Film & Comic Con, Olympia, 10am-7pm

Comics guests include Rob Williams, Martin Stiff, Andrew Sawyers, Rich Johnston, Andrew Cartmel, John Charles, Chris Geary, Stu MacKay, Imogen Mangle, CGC Comic Grading, Will Robson, Des Taylor, Ram V, Dave West, Steve MacManus, The '77, Time Bomb Comics, Steve Tanner, The Jack Kirby Museum, Robert Rankin, Lee Townsend, Lee Bradley, Kit Cox, Georges Jeanty, Guillermo Ortego, Irma Page, Yel Zamor, William Potter, David Leach, Kit Buss, Simon Bisley, Simon Furman, Geoff Senior, Stephen Baskerville, Sonia Leong, Jessica Martin, Tony Lee, Shelly Bond, Philip Bond, Staz Johnson, Jack Lawrence, Pye Parr, Ian Richardson, Peter Hogan, Lew Stringer, Marc Laming, Kev F Sutherland, Gary Erskine, Cam Smith, Prentis Rollins, Ant Williams, Mike Collins, Emma Vieceli, Pau Scorpi, Hamish Steele, Rachael Smith, Mark Buckingham, Danny Earls, Paul Cornell, Ellie Wright, Mike Carey, Aly Fell, Andy Lanning and Nigel Parkinson

Alice Oseman Pop-Up: Enter the Osemanverse. 133 Bethnal Green Road, Shoreditch, 10am-5pm.

Exclusive fan experience, with input from all of Oseman's UK publishers, including HarperFire, Hachette Children's Group and Laurence King. The pop-up will include an art station, photo area. opportunity to receive "exclusive goodies", bubble tea shop MooBoo with free "Nick and Charlie" themed bubble tea, Waterstones Gower Street will run an on-site bookshop with early copies of the This Winter reissue, made available by HarperFire two months ahead of the offical publication date, readers will also have the opportunity to submit their Oseman-inspired artwork ahead of the event for display on the "fan art wall".

Saturday, 6th of July

Showmasters London Film & Comic Con, Olympia, 10am-7pm

Alice Oseman Pop-Up: Enter the Osemanverse. 133 Bethnal Green Road, Shoreditch, 10am-5pm.

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Sunday, 7th of July

Showmasters London Film & Comic Con, Olympia, 10am-7pm

Colossive Pres Broken Frontie 'Brew Zine is a zine and comic fair happening in Gipsy Hill, south London, UK on Sunday 7th July 2024, 12-6pm. It will be held at the Gipsy Hill Brewery. With the mantra 'Come for the beer, stay for the zines (or vice versa!)' the fair is in the rooms of the brewery. There will be distro tables, a communal table, workshops and zine swaps. There is quite a strong focus on both zines and comics. It follows the local South London Comic and Zine Fair, and Gipsy Hill's previous Gipsy Hill Comic Fair (2017) with some of the same organisers.' See a list of exhibitors includings,r and 'Ed Pinster', a typo for Pinsent of course!

Alice Oseman Pop-Up: Enter the Osemanverse. 133 Bethnal Green Road, Shoreditch, 10am-5pm.

Manga Club! TCR Bar, Tottenham Court Road, 1.30pm.

"If you love manga then please join us for our manga meetups, where we basically just sit, chat and read manga! We will not focus on one specific book/comic like a typical book club. In this meetup, you can BYOM (bring your own manga) or read one from the selection we will bring. See this as an opportunity to discover, recommend or simply enjoy Japanese comics with like-minded people!"

Tuesday, 9th of July

The Mostly Harmless Science Fiction and Fantasy Book Club, Prince of Wales, Drury Lane, Covent Garden, 7-9pm. Comic: Solaris – Stanislaw Lem

Islington Comic Forum July 2024, North Library, Manor Gardens, Islington. 6.30-7.30pm.

"Meet up with other comics fans, chat about comics and choose from the great selection available at the library to loan."

Wednesday, 10th of July



Reads July – Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 7-9pm. Self-Esteem and the End of the World by Luke Healy.

Join us to chat about Self Esteem and the End of the World! For over ten years, fictional Luke Healy has invested all of his self-esteem into his career. But two years post publication of his latest book, and suffering the blow of his twin-brother not finding him fit to act as best man, both Luke's career and self-esteem seem to have disintegrated.

Set against the backdrop of a dangerously changing global climate, with melting ice-caps and flooding cities, Self-Esteem and the End of the World spans two decades of tragicomic self-discovery. From discussing self-help books like Marie Kondo's with the guy you invited over for sex, to summiting a Greek mountaintop while pretending to be working remotely, and a workplace destination murder mystery to a Hollywood revival of Luke's early work, we see our protagonist grappling with his identity as the world crumbles.

Quietly funny, smartly introspective, and grounded in deeply-felt familial highs and lows, Self-Esteem and the End of the World ponders what happens when the person you are isn't who you need to be, who you are when nobody's watching, and ultimately, who can you possibly be at the end of the world?

Thursday, 11th of July

Grand reopening of Jam bookshop from David Ziggy-Greene, Portobello Green Arcade, Notting Hill

Saturday, 13th of July

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Sunday, 14th of July

Cartoon workshop with David Shenton by Queer Britain, 2 Granary Square Kings Cross, 2-4,30pm

Join David Shenton in this cartoon workshop. On the day you will be exploring cartoon elements and ways to develop storytelling. This is a great opportunity for anyone looking to start their journey in cartooning and comics. £5 Donation : The suggested donation amount for a ticket. £10 Donation: An option to donate a little forward for those who can't.

Monday, 15th of July Dogdunnit Launch Party With Peter Bently and Tor Freeman, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 7-9pm

Peter Bently and Tor Freeman celebrating the release of their new whodunnit mystery, Dogdunnit. Peter Bently, a profilic children's writer who won the Roald Dahl Funny Prize in 2011, teams up with cartoonist superstar, Tor Freeman, winner of the Observer Short Story Prize in 2017.

Saturday, 20th of July

Launch of Adayaalam's graphic novel, Yet whom do they destroy: Black July and second edition of Stories of Mullivaikkaal, SOAS University of London, Thornhaugh Street 9:30-10am Registration, 10-10:45am Book launches, 10:45am-noon, Panel Discussion.

The launch will be followed by a panel discussion considering perspectives on documentation holistically, both looking at it as a form of community building and remembrance, but also to consider specifically how it fits within accountability frameworks, especially in relation to atrocity crimes. The panel will be moderated by Adayaalam's Co-Founder, Dharsha Jegatheeswaran.

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Sunday, 21st of July

Manga Club! TCR Bar, Tottenham Court Road London, 1.30pm.

"If you love manga then please join us for our manga meetups, where we basically just sit, chat and read manga! We will not focus on one specific book/comic like a typical book club. In this meetup, you can BYOM (bring your own manga) or read one from the selection we will bring. See this as an opportunity to discover, recommend or simply enjoy Japanese comics with like-minded people!"

Monday, 22nd of July

Comic Book Creator 3 Discovery, Paddington Children's Library, Westbourne Park Villas, 11am-12,30pm

Create a digital comic book, using exciting backgrounds, images and comic style text to bring your story to life.

Perspective Tour and Workshop with Dr Ian Williams, Wellcome Collection, Euston Road, 6-7pm.

Join doctor and cartoonist Ian Williams for a gallery tour and creative workshop inspired by our exhibition 'Jason and the Adventure of 254'. Ian went to school in Wakefield, just a mile from the hospital where Jason Wilsher Mills spent a year of his life – an experience that partly inspired the exhibition. Not only do the cultural references in the exhibition speak loudly to Ian, but he'll reflect on how his medical training did nothing to challenge the ableist view of the world. He only learned about disbility theory, which centres the disabled experience, from the emerging the field of medical humanities and he is one of the founders of the Graphic Medicine movement – exploring the intersection of comics and healthcare. After the tour, Ian will facilitate a creative workshop where you can you discuss attitudes towards illness and disability and have a go at making a comic strip. All materials will be provided in the workshop.

Thursday, 25th of July

The Cartoon Museum Celebrates Cosplay the Marvel Way Launch, Wells St, Noho, 6-8pm.

Join the Cartoon Museum and author Judy Stephens on Thursday, July 25th, as they celebrate the release of the first official Marvel cosplay book, Cosplay the Marvel Way.

Saturday, 27th of July

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Monday, 29th of July

Relaxed Mondays, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho

"Our free Relaxed Monday events have been specifically designed for children and young people with autism spectrum conditions or sensory processing differences."

Wednesday, 31st of July

Summer Reading Challenge Super Hero Comic Creators, Walthamstow Library, High Street, Walthamstow, 3.30-4.30pm.

Come join us at Walthamstow Library for a fun-filled event celebrating all things comics! Whether you're a seasoned artist or just starting out, this is the perfect opportunity to meet fellow comic enthusiasts, share your work, and get inspired. From superheroes to indie comics, there's something for everyone. Don't miss out on this chance to connect with like-minded creators and immerse yourself in the world of comics. See you there!

Marvellous Makers presents Super Hero Comic Creations, Lea Bridge Library, Lea Bridge Road, 11-11.45am.

Join us at Lea Bridge library for a fun-filled session of unleashing your inner superhero through comic creations. Let your imagination soar as you design your very own super-powered characters and stories. Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to bring your favorite heroes to life! Free Event. Suitable for ages 5+

Ongoing Exhibitions

HEROES: The British invasion of American comics from 25th of April until 19th October, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho.

"The story of early American comics such as Buster Brown, Miss Fury and Superman, how they influenced British artists and culture, and how the British took that influence and sold it back to America through legendary comics such as Watchmen and V For Vendetta. The exhibition shines a light on the many British creators who provided art for iconic superheroes including Batman, Spider-Man, Hellboy and Hit-Girl, including works by Brian Bolland, David Lloyd, Doug Braithwaite and Alison Sampson. On the way you'll discover British attempts to imitate American strips in the 1940s; find out the story behind the 1972 launch of Marvel UK; see rarely-seen full-colour early American comic newspaper pages by RF Outcault, Harold Foster and Alex Raymond; and enjoy stunning artwork by key figures from the history of British and American comics, including works by legendary names such as Jack Kirby, Jack Davis and Tarpe Mills. You'll even get to see the costume of a real-life British superhero!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!