This Week, Marvel Comics #1000 Page Ties Into X Of Swords (Previews)

This was the Jonathan Hickman 1995 page from Marvel Comics #1000, drawn by Dustin Weaver. And published on August 28th, 2019, thirteen months ago. And in a months time, interacting directly with the current continuity in X-Men #13.

We have seen the original Four Horsemen, reflected in that puddle of blood, through the Dawn Of X series, and in the recent X Of Swords: Creation we learnt that they were, literally, his children. Who have been on Arakko and are now challenging their father, Krakoa, and all of Otherworld. But the pyramid that marks the Temple Of Horseman? Take a look at next month's X-Men #13?

Well that all looks very familiar doesn't it? Here are the other preview pages from Excalibur #13.

And from X-Factor #4 out this week…

Jonathan Hickman has been playing the long game on this, hasn't he? Such as a certain appearance of Grasscutter and Godkiller from his Secret Warriors comic books in 2010….

And now both being wielded by Gorgon in X Of Swords. How much if this he had in mind ten years ago, no idea. But the odds are there was an inkling…

