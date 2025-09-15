Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: , , , , ,

Those Deadpool Jokes At Batman's Expense From Zeb Wells (Spoilers)

Those Deadpool Jokes at Batman's Expense from Zeb Wells in Deadpool/Batman #1 this week

Published
by
|
Last updated
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Deadpool/Batman #1 launches this week, uniting Marvel and DC for a highly anticipated crossover event.
  • Zeb Wells delivers signature humor at Batman's expense, blending his Robot Chicken style with comic restraint.
  • The issue includes additional Marvel/DC team-ups, with Kevin Smith and Adam Kubert on Green Arrow/Daredevil.
  • Catch all the latest Deadpool Batman news, spoilers, and coverage ahead of the September 17, 2025 release.

This week sees the release of Deadpool/Batman from Marvel Comics and DC Comics, the first in a series of long-awaited, possibly too long, crossovers from Marvel Comics and DC Comics. With Zeb Wells taking the lead as writer of Deadpool/Batman, drawn by Greg Capullo. A former writer, director and voice actor on Robot Chicken, and co-creator and producer of Supermansion, he also has long runs at Marvel on writing comics Amazing Spider-Man and New Mutants from Marvel Comics. But which Zeb Wells would rise to the fore in this book?

Deadpool/Batman
Deadpool/Batman by Zeb Wells and Greg Capullo

Oh right, it's that Zeb Wells. Although maybe he's being a little more restrained than he was on Robot Chicken.

Deadpool/Batman

Because he is right, most of those jokes, Zeb Wells has already made on the Chicken. But hey, just remember, Kevin Smith is drawing Green Arrow/Daredevil with Adam Kubert and committed to keep his end up.

Deadpool/Batman
Green Arrow/Daredevil by Kevin Smith and Adam Kubert

We have one of those handy dandy Deadpool Batman tags to collate all the Bleeding Cool coverage, spoilers and analysis of this twice-in-a-generation comic book, published by Marvel Comics with DC Comics this Wednesday, the 17th of September.

MARVEL/DC: DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1
Comic Script by: Zeb Wells, Kevin Smith
Illustrated by: Greg Capullo, Adam Kubert
The crossover you've pined for but never thought possible: DEADPOOL and BATMAN cross swords and batarangs as MARVEL and DC unite for the first time in decades! WADE WILSON has been hired for a job in GOTHAM CITY, but will the WORLD'S GREATEST DETECTIVE help him or destroy him? The main story starring Deadpool and Batman will be written by Zeb Wells and drawn by industry superstar Greg Capullo. The one-shot will also feature additional backup stories spotlighting other exciting Marvel and DC team-ups from a lineup of all-star talent, including Daredevil and GREEN ARROW by Kevin Smith and Adam Kubert, Captain America and Wonder Woman by Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson, and Jeff the Land Shark and Krypto by Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru. 09/17/2025 $6.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.