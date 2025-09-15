Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: adam kubert, deadpool, Deadpool/Batman, greg capullo, kevin smith, zeb wells

Those Deadpool Jokes At Batman's Expense From Zeb Wells (Spoilers)

Article Summary Deadpool/Batman #1 launches this week, uniting Marvel and DC for a highly anticipated crossover event.

Zeb Wells delivers signature humor at Batman's expense, blending his Robot Chicken style with comic restraint.

The issue includes additional Marvel/DC team-ups, with Kevin Smith and Adam Kubert on Green Arrow/Daredevil.

Catch all the latest Deadpool Batman news, spoilers, and coverage ahead of the September 17, 2025 release.

This week sees the release of Deadpool/Batman from Marvel Comics and DC Comics, the first in a series of long-awaited, possibly too long, crossovers from Marvel Comics and DC Comics. With Zeb Wells taking the lead as writer of Deadpool/Batman, drawn by Greg Capullo. A former writer, director and voice actor on Robot Chicken, and co-creator and producer of Supermansion, he also has long runs at Marvel on writing comics Amazing Spider-Man and New Mutants from Marvel Comics. But which Zeb Wells would rise to the fore in this book?

Oh right, it's that Zeb Wells. Although maybe he's being a little more restrained than he was on Robot Chicken.

Because he is right, most of those jokes, Zeb Wells has already made on the Chicken. But hey, just remember, Kevin Smith is drawing Green Arrow/Daredevil with Adam Kubert and committed to keep his end up.

We have one of those handy dandy Deadpool Batman tags to collate all the Bleeding Cool coverage, spoilers and analysis of this twice-in-a-generation comic book, published by Marvel Comics with DC Comics this Wednesday, the 17th of September.

MARVEL/DC: DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1

Comic Script by: Zeb Wells, Kevin Smith

Illustrated by: Greg Capullo, Adam Kubert

The crossover you've pined for but never thought possible: DEADPOOL and BATMAN cross swords and batarangs as MARVEL and DC unite for the first time in decades! WADE WILSON has been hired for a job in GOTHAM CITY, but will the WORLD'S GREATEST DETECTIVE help him or destroy him? The main story starring Deadpool and Batman will be written by Zeb Wells and drawn by industry superstar Greg Capullo. The one-shot will also feature additional backup stories spotlighting other exciting Marvel and DC team-ups from a lineup of all-star talent, including Daredevil and GREEN ARROW by Kevin Smith and Adam Kubert, Captain America and Wonder Woman by Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson, and Jeff the Land Shark and Krypto by Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru. 09/17/2025 $6.99

