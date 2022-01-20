THR Confirms Bleeding Cool Scoop Of IDW Losing Transformers & GI Joe

When is an exclusive not an exclusive? When it's from THR. They have just run the headline "IDW to Lose 'G.I. Joe,' 'Transformers' License at End of 2022 (Exclusive)". Which may just be a definition of 'exclusive' that I was previously unaware of. Now, of course, Bleeding Cool ran the news that Hasbro was pulling first Transformers and then GI Joe from IDW Publishing last November, after some heavy footwork at San Diego Comic-Con. THR does have the additional news that it will be by the end of the year, while Bleeding Cool posited it that it might be by the end of the summer. They state that "rumors painted the loss of the rights in immediate brushstrokes" but a) they weren't rumours and b) it was never immediate and c) not even a link to the "comics blogosphere" like you did for our Daniel Cherry III leaving DC Comics scoop? And to be fair, they did get the previous scoop that Skybound was looking into getting the Transformers and GI Joe licenses, and they do give mention of some of what is to come for Transformers and GI Joe…

The monthly Transformers series will wrap up by mid-summer, while the Transformers: Beast Wars series, too, will come to its conclusion this summer. That will lead to two new miniseries events. The company will also publish a variety of special one-shot projects spotlighting heroes and villains from across Transformers history. On the Joe front, the company is planning a blowout celebration later with milestone issue, G.I. JOE: A Real American Hero no. 300 with Larry Hama, the veteran comics writer who launched the Joe brand with Marvel Comics in 1982, at the helm. In the spring, G.I. JOE: A Real American Hero – Saturday Morning Adventures will offer a four-issue send-up of the beloved 80s cartoon. And it being the 40th anniversary of the modern iteration of the military toy brand, several special projects are also in the works. Creators and release details will be released by IDW at a later date.

But come on guys, throw us a bone here for doing the leg work at least…