IDW To Lose GI Joe Comics License In 2022?

Over the weekend at San Diego Comic-Con 2021: Special Edition, there was plenty to talk about the state of the comic book industry as it stands, as well as the many moves that have been happening of late and will be happening in the very near future. And as big publishers chose not to attend the show, it meant that there was much less management of the information that flowed. One such nugget was the news that IDW Publishing, based just up the road in San Diego, is to not only lose their licence to produce comic books based on the Transformers franchise from Hasbro. But also that they would lose the license to GI Joe. I did not hear about My Little Pony, but one could speculate.

Back in August, Bleeding Cool broke the news on IDW losing the Marvel Action kids line of titles, which IDW then confirmed, and the Star Wars All-Ages line – which IDW did not reply to, but that Dark Horse Comics claimed last month.

IDW did not respond to inquiries made earlier today, on this, or a number of related stories. If true, there is also no date as to when this may occur but on current form, I would expect in the summer of 2022.

As a licensed property by Hasbro, G.I. Joe comics have been released from 1967 to present. As a team fighting Cobra since 1982, the comic book history of G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero has been covered by three separate publishers and four main-title series, all of which have been based on the Hasbro toy line of the same name. The first series was produced by Marvel Comics between 1982 and 1994, running for 155 issues, and spawning several spin-off titles throughout the course of its run; the second and third series, published by Devil's Due Productions from 2001 to 2008, totaled 80 issues and included several spin-off titles as well. The fourth series has been published by IDW Publishing since October 2008, and various spin-off titles have also been launched.

Ever since the Dreamwave Comics debacle with the Transformers license, which left Hasbro owed millions of dollars, Hasbro has been especially careful as to where their licenses go. Here are last week's current upcoming GI Joe listings for IDW comic books.

