ThunderCats Get a New Series From Declan Shalvey & Drew Moss

Dynamite will begin in February 2024 begin with a new ThunderCats comic by Moon Knight's Declan Shalvey and Drew Moss, an origin story.

Dynamite Entertainment has already done some big deals with Disney. Now it is doing similar with Warner Bros. Discovery. Leaving Marvel and DC scratching their heads wondering just what is going on here. After all, Disney has a comic book company it owns and Warners has one-and-a-half if you count Boom. Which we do. Dynamite will begin in February 2024 begin with a new ThunderCats comic by Moon Knight's Declan Shalvey and Drew Moss, an origin story set in "the earliest days on Third Earth." The line will continue with The Flintstones, The Powerpuff Girls, Space Ghost, Jonny Quest, The Wizard of Oz, and We Bare Bears. Mark Russell is a keen Dynamite creator, might he return to the Flintstones comic that made his name over at DC Comics?

Nick Barrucci of Dynamite says "Warner Bros. has been at the heart of entertainment in America and across the world for an incredible hundred years, and home to so many beloved stories and franchises,. We're incredibly excited to bring many of them with the biggest and most passionate fanbases back to comics or for the first time, as we work with WBD and wonderful creators to bring all-new stories to the fans!"

ThunderCats was created by Tobin Wolf in a cartoon running from 1985 to 1989, animated by Japanese studio Pacific Animation Corporation, and co-produced by Rankin-Bass Animated Entertainment, used to sell an action figure line produced by LJN. The series was revived in 2011 and then again in 2020 as ThunderCats Roar.

Previous ThunderCats comics include Marvel Comics's ThunderCats licensed comic for younger readers through its Star Comics imprint, running for over two years. While Marvel UK published their own weekly version for three years.

In 2002, ThunderCats titles were published by Wildstorm Productions, an imprint of DC Comics, with a series of series and one shits overseen by ThunderCats fan Jim Lee. Ten years later, Marvel UK/Panini Comics began publishing a new series in the United Kingdom to tie-in with the then-new television series.

And now kicking off a new line…

