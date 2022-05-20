Tillie Walden's Walking Dead: Clementine OGN Has A 100,000 Print Run

Skybound Entertainment announced their Skybound Comet imprint for young readers almost a year ago and we've been seeing it pop up in a lot of high profile places, from cover wraps on Publishers Weekly to a new trailer to the cover of Diamond Previews.

The most anticipated of those books may just be Clementine Book One, marking the return of Robert Kirkman's The Walking Dead in original graphic novel format aimed at YA audiences from best-seller Tillie Walden (best known for Spinning and On a Sunbeam). The graphic novel trilogy stars Clementine, the incredibly popular character from Telltale's The Walking Dead video games that just celebrated their 10th anniversary and saw the release of their first Free Comic Book Day issue.

But this also marks the return of new The Walking Dead content to comics, a medium where the franchise has been a sales juggernaut for the last nearly 20 years – with millions of graphic novels sold worldwide and continuing to be a bestseller year after year.

So, it's not a surprise to hear that Clementine Book One will have a first printing of 100,000 copies to meet the expected demand throughout the year. With many of The Walking Dead graphic novels having seen print runs over 300,000 units, Clementine is not only off to a strong start for this franchise but will put Walden in front of a huge number of new readers worldwide. Plus, a recently announced summer book tour across America won't hurt either.

With Skybound Comet announcing a new batch of 2023 launches, it's clear that the company has put a lot of faith – and money – into creating material for YA and Middle Grade audiences, so this print run certainly signals big things to come. Clementine Book One will be in comic shops on Wednesday, the 22nd of June and then in bookstores on Tuesday, the 28th of June.

CLEMENTINE GN BOOK 01

IMAGE COMICS

APR220009

(W) Tillie Walden (A/CA) Tillie Walden

Acclaimed author Tillie Walden enters the world of Robert Kirkman's THE WALKING DEAD as 17-year-old Clementine must learn the difference between living and surviving in this intimate, coming-of-age YA graphic novel trilogy.

FROM THE WORLD OF ROBERT KIRKMAN'S THE WALKING DEAD…

…CLEMENTINE LIVES!

Clementine is back on the road, looking to put her traumatic past behind her and forge new path all her own.

But when she comes across an Amish teenager named Amos with his head in the clouds, the unlikely pair journeys North to an abandoned ski resort in Vermont, where they meet up with a small group of teenagers attempting to build a new, walker-free settlement.

As friendship, rivalry, and romance begin to blossom amongst the group, the harsh winter soon reveals that the biggest threat to their survival…might be each other.

A coming-of-age tale of survival written and illustrated by two-time Eisner award winner Tillie Walden (Spinning, On a Sunbeam).

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: $14.99