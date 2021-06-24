Walking Dead Clementine Launches Skybound Comet YA Graphic Novel Line

No one has ordered enough copies of Skybound X. We've been saying that for a while. Because Image Comics/Skybound has just announced through Publisher's Weekly Skybound Comet, a new original graphic novel imprint aimed at Young Adult (Ages 12+) and Middle Grade (Ages 8-12) audiences, which will launch next year in comic stores, book stores, libraries, and book fairs. And it will launch in July 2022 with Clementine Book One, beginning a trilogy set in the world of Robert Kirkman's The Walking Dead, from award-winning writer/artist Tillie Walden (Spinning, On A Sunbeam). It will star Clementine from the TellTale Games Walking Dead franchise, who is also making her comic book debut in the upcoming Skybound X #1 on the 7th of July. This will be followed by Everyday Hero Machine Boy OGN from rising star voices Tri Vuong and Irma Kniivila in September 2022, but first appearing in Skybound X #2 on the 14th of July. And then Sea Serpent's Heir Book One, kicking off a fantasy trilogy from acclaimed creators Mairghread Scott and Pablo Tunica, in October 2022, but first appearing in Skybound X #4 on the 28th of July.

In Clementine Book One, Clementine is she's back on the road, looking to put her traumatic past behind her and forge a new path all her own. But when she comes across an Amish teenager named Amos with his head in the clouds, the unlikely pair journeys North to an abandoned ski resort in Vermont, where they meet up with a small group of teenagers attempting to build a new, walker-free settlement. As friendship, rivalry, and romance begin to blossom amongst the group, the harsh winter soon reveals that the biggest threat to their survival…might be each other.

In Everyday Hero Machine Boy, the titular hero falls from the sky to the domed city of Mega 416, leaving a wake of destruction in his path…until Karate Grandpa is able to turn on his heart. Now, Machine Boy wants nothing more than to become a hero! Whether he is fighting giant bugs in the school's basement, rescuing cats from trees, or making the perfect spaghetti sauce, Machine Boy is always looking for the best way to help others. But when his heart begins to interact dangerously with other debris from space, Machine Boy wonders if he can be a power for good after all.

The end of the world is coming in Sea Serpent's Heir Book One as a teen named Aella on Kinamen Isle spends her days fishing and minding her aunts, dreaming of life beyond the horizon. Everything changes, however, when she awakens an ancient evil within herself as it's revealed that she's the reincarnation of Xir, the serpent that almost destroyed the world. Worse yet, a fanatical religious organization has arrived on Kinamen Isle in search of Xir. And now time for some executive and creative quotes.

, SVP, Editor-in-Chief, Skybound Entertainment. "The goal of Skybound has always been to create the best comics that bring new readers to the medium we love so much, and Skybound Comet is the next step in that mission. We'll be not only exploring pop culture phenomenon like The Walking Dead from a whole new perspective, but also bringing you entirely new worlds and new characters that we know will capture the hearts of readers of all ages." Alex Antone, Senior Editor, Skybound Entertainment. "These three launches are only the beginning of our long-term graphic novel plan. We're committed to igniting the imaginations of young people with exciting new genre adventures from diverse storytellers for many years to come."

Pablo Tunica "In this strange world, with its stormy nights, tropical islands and ruthless magical pirates, I see echoes of the darkest Jim Henson or Arthur Rackham but I also see the mystery of the first kisses and the tenderness of mythological beasts. And if I mention the horror of the dark and the curiosity about magic, it is because that is precisely the feeling of growing up."