Clementine Book One: Walking Dead Spinoff Graphic Novel Gets Trailer

Clementine is one of the most beloved characters in the Walking Dead universe, initially introduced in a series of Telltale video games. She started an innocent child that the first game's hero Lee had to protect and teach and grew up into an increasingly practical and hardened survivor in the world of the zombie apocalypse. Of course, she would make the transition from games to comics and is now the main character of her own graphic novel series.

Image/Skybound unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming Skybound Comet release Clementine Book One, the new Young Adult graphic novel from award-winning writer/artist Tillie Walden (Spinning, On A Sunbeam) that begins a trilogy set in the world of Robert Kirkman's The Walking Dead.

The trailer grants an all-new sneak preview of Clementine on a perilous journey as she discovers new allies, new rivals, and new love in this coming-of-age story. Even in the apocalypse, Clementine and her comrades may just find that there is no greater threat to their survival than each other.

"It's a new beginning for Clementine, the star of the bestselling video game franchise TELLTALE'S THE WALKING DEAD, in Clementine Book One, as she's back on the road, looking to put her traumatic past behind her and forge a new path all her own. But when she comes across an Amish teenager named Amos, the unlikely pair journeys north to an abandoned ski resort in Vermont, where they meet up with a small group of teenagers attempting to build a new, walker-free settlement. As friendship, rivalry, and romance begin to blossom amongst the group, the harsh winter soon reveals that the biggest threat to their survival…might be each other."

Clementine Book One, available everywhere books are sold June 2022, marks the official launch of Skybound Comet, a new original graphic novel imprint aimed at Young Adult (Ages 12+) and Middle Grade (Ages 8-12) audiences. Clementine Book One (Diamond Code MAY218587, ISBN: 978-1-5343-2128-1) will be available on Wednesday at comic book shops , and digital platforms, including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and Google Play, June 22, and everywhere books are sold on Tuesday, June 28.