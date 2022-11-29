Tim Seeley & Tony Fleecs Local Man Ashcan In Image 90s Style Hits eBay

When Image Comics was just starting out and books were shipping late, they used to keep the reader – and specilatoir – interest up by putting out ashcans. Reduced-size comic books, black and white with a monochrome colour cover, so you would have black on red, black on yellow and the like.

And some of them still get collected and go for silly money online. A Maxx #2 (Red Cover) just sold on eBay for over $200. Pitt #1 went for $50. Darker Image #1 went for $124. And WildCATS #0 went for just shy of $70.

Well, it seems that certain comic book stores received a new publication designed to look just like those Image Comics ashcans of old. Tim Seeley and Tony Fleecs have sent out 300 copies of an ashcan to a new comic book series, Local Man, debuting from Image Comics in February 2023, in a flip-book style. Like Youngblood. And the similarity with the ashcan does not end there.

Copies have sold on eBay for $26 after 8 bids. And they come with the following introduction letter, with copies listed for up to $60.Let's see how high it gets when a) it is better known and b) Local Man #1 is published in February from Image Comics.

The letter reads:

Remember when comics were cool? Okay, of course, comics are still cool. Cooler maybe than ever. But there was a time when they were cool on a different level… on a frenzied, ecstatic level filled with crackling energy and boundless possibilities. That time was the early to mid 1990s, and the reason for that was the then newly debuted Image Comics creator owned superhero line. And look, it's true that that era was filled with bad practices and the possibilities weren't quite achieved. But it's also true it changed everything, and left an indelible impression on a lot of people.

People like Tony Fleecs and Tim Seeley. We've known each other for a long time. We've both worked with 80s toy properties and horror comics. And we both love a certain era of 90s comics, good, bad, and everything in-between. So, when we teamed up it was inevitable we'd refer to that era. But it's also inevitable we wouldn't create something that's a simple homage, or a paean to the era with warts and all on display. We wanted to tell a new story with those energetic superhero comics as a backdrop, a personal story about the price of regret, and the trap of nostalgia. A murder mystery tour through a dying American town, with plenty of rage-filled suspects. Not too cynical, but not too blind, combining everything we separately learned on STRAY DOGS and REVIVAL. A comic you can earnestly tell your customers is sort of "If Columbo was a member of Youngblood…with like, Fargo mixed in?" Each issue chock full of story with a bonus back-up set in the past. Each issue featuring an alternate cover featuring beloved Image creators and characters. Each issue, something new. Something cool. So, join us for LOCAL MAN, coming home February 2023 from Image Comics. Of course. -TIM & TONY October 2022

Quick Pitch. What to tell your customers:

Co-written and Co-drawn by Tony Fleecs (Stray Dogs) & Tim Seeley. (Revival)

Every Issue is a Flip Book with the A side drawn by Tony and the 90s flashback by Tim.

Covers by Fleecs and Seeley AND some of their favorite 90s Image Comics artists.

For fans of: The Boys, Reckless, Brigade, Cyberforce, Sam & Twitch.

Contact us: TonyFleecs©hotmail.com TimSeeleyArt@gmail.com

LOCAL MAN #1 CVR A SEELEY & FLEECS (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

DEC220084

(W) Tim Seeley, Tony Fleecs (A/CA) Tim Seeley, Tony Fleecs

SERIES PREMIERE. STRAY DOGS creator TONY FLEECS teams with REVIVAL's TIM SEELEY for a series that combines rural crime noir and superhero action. Once the star recruit of the media sensation super-team THIRD GEN, JACK XAVER had it all. But when controversy sends CROSSJACK crawling back to his mom and dad's basement in the Midwest, Jack struggles to fit into a world he left far behind. And then the bodies start piling up. Each issue is a classic Image Comics FLIP BOOK with a lead story drawn by FLEECS and a superhero flashback into the depths of the Image Universe drawn by SEELEY. First issue contains 30 pages of story for only $3.99!In Shops: Feb 22, 2023 SRP: $3.99