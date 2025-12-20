Posted in: Comics, Titan | Tagged: conan, Lenore, Peter Murriet, rafael garcia henchman

Titan Comics' Full March 2026 Solicits – Rafael Garcia: Henchman #1

Titan Comics' Full March 2026 Solicits – Rafael Garcia: Henchman #1

Titan Comics continues their savage streak into March 2026 solicits and solicitations with a lineup full of barbarian bloodshed, Monsterverse mayhem, gothic chaos, and a fresh wave of manga madness, highlighted by the launch of Rafael Garcia: Henchman, a dark workplace comedy from Emmy-winner Peter Murrieta that flips the super-villain trope on its head, milestone Conan issues, more Lenore weirdness, and Skull Island's unforgiving jungle horrors, plus collector packs and Michael Moorcock adaptations.

RAFAEL GARCIA: HENCHMAN #1 (OF 4)

(W) Peter Murrieta, David Schrader (A) Ben Herrera

FC • 32pp • $4.99

On Sale March 18, 2026

COVER A: KIT WALLIS

COVER B: ORLANDO 'MEXIFUNK' AROCENA

COVER C: DAN MENDOZA

COVER D: KIT WALLIS VIRGIN

DOUBLE COVER NUDE BAGGED $10.00

FRONT NUDE BACK CLOTHED

BRAND NEW #1 FROM EMMY AWARD-WINNING WRITER PETER MURRIETA (MR. IGLESIAS) AND WRITER/FILMMAKER DAVID SCHRADER (BABY BADASS) WHAT IF LIFE IN A SUPER-VILLAIN ORGANIZATION WAS LESS LIKE A JAMES BOND MOVIE AND MORE LIKE WORKING AT WALMART CORPORATE? RAFAEL GARCIA: HENCHMAN brings the old familiar tropes of a DARK WORKPLACE COMEDY by way of a brand-new cinematic superhero universe.

An action comedy that mixes the daily grind of The Office with the slacker absurdity of Stripes – if the General in charge was more like Lex Luthor.

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #30

(W) Jim Zub (A) Doug Braithwaite

FC • 32pp • $4.99

On Sale March 11, 2026

COVER A: IVAN GIL

COVER B: DOUG BRAITHWAITE

COVER C: STEPHEN GREEN

COVER D: KYLE HOTZ

COVER E: IVAN GIL VIRGIN

COVER F: DOUG BRAITHWAITE FOIL ($14.99)

CONAN HITS #30 THE NEW CONAN STORY ARC CONTINUES WITH AN EPIC 30TH ISSUE! A DEADLY NEW FOE hunts Conan the Barbarian, tracking his spirit wherever he travels – a killer with keen blade in hand and teeth from old prey strung 'round his neck. The cult of the Black Stone WANTS REVENGE against the Cimmerian and the Son of the Tooth is their weapon of choice.

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #13

(W) Roy Thomas, Enrique Dueñas González (A) Roberto De La Torre, James Castillo

B&W • 64pp • $6.99

On Sale March 4, 2026

COVER A: ALEX HORLEY

COVER B: JAMES CASTILLO

COVER C: ALEX HORLEY FOIL ($16.99)

COVER D

SAVAGE SWORD ENTERS ITS THIRD YEAR!

Featuring the return of the new-classic team of Roy Thomas and Roberto De La Torre for a mesmerizing CONAN tale, a silent SOLOMON KANE story from writer Enrique Dueñas González and artist James Castillo, dynamic covers by Alex Horley and James Castillo, plus pin-ups and more.

LENORE: BLOOD AND MONEY #2

(W/A) Roman Dirge

FC • 32pp • $4.99

On Sale March 18, 2026

COVER A: ROMAN DIRGE

COVER B: KIT WALLIS

COVER C: ROMAN DIRGE

SECOND OF 4 BRAND NEW LENORE ONE-SHOTS

ENTER THE WORLD OF WINNIE THE POOH AS ONLY LENORE AND CREW CAN DO. I DIDN'T MEAN FOR THAT TO RHYME. EW.

Now put that world in an apocalyptic wasteland and gaze in wonderment why Roman would do this, as Winnie the Pooh (played by Lenore), ROOgamuffin, and Pootlet outrun dangerous raiders, and defend their 100 Acre Wood Dino-park fortress from exploding cars, just like I'm sure the original creators of Winnie the Pooh intended.

ESCAPE FROM SKULL ISLAND #3 (OF 4)

(W) Simon Furman (A) Christopher Jones

FC • 32pp • $4.99

On Sale March 25, 2026

COVER A: HARVEY TOLIBAO

COVER B: CHRISTOPHER JONES

COVER C: FRED PHAM CHUONG

SPINNING OUT OF THE WORLD OF HIT NETFLIX SHOW SKULL ISLAND

OFFICIAL CANON STORY SET IN THE MONSTERVERSE

SKULL ISLAND DOESN'T FORGIVE… AND IT NEVER LETS GO.

When Annie charges into the jungle to confront the nightmare known as Yuggoth, she ignites a chain reaction that draws in Kong as well as dark forces from beneath the island.

With our fractured group of survivors caught in between, the fate of the island hangs in the balance.

ON SKULL ISLAND, THERE'S NOWHERE TO RUN. NOT FINAL ART

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #25-28 PACK

(W) Jim Zub (A) Fernando Dagnino, Alex Horley

FC • 4*32pp • $24.99

On Sale March 25, 2026

ISSUE #25: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE

ISSUE #26: SIMON BISLEY

ISSUE #27: DOUG BRAITHWAITE

ISSUE #28: SWEENEY BOO

A SPECIAL COLLECTOR'S PACK WHICH COLLECTS CONAN THE BARBARIAN #25-28 from Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics.

FEATURING COVERS FROM Roberto De La Torre, Simon Bisley, Doug Braithwaite and Sweeney Boo!

LIMITED TO 800 COPIES!! SPECIAL COLLECTOR'S PACK!

HAWKMOON: THE BATTLE OF KAMARG

(W) Jérôme Le Gris (A) Benoît Dellac (C/A) Benoit Dellac

FC • 72pp • $19.99

On Sale March 18, 2026

FROM THE WORLD OF MICHAEL MOORCOCK

MICHAEL MOORCOCK'S HAWKMOON RETURNS!

Set in a post-apocalyptic age of primitive technology and strange magic, Europe has been conquered by the tyrannical Granbretan empire led by King-Emperor Huon. When the city of Köln falls under the empire's iron ire and its Duke, Dorian Hawkmoon is captured, it's up to one of the last strongholds of civilization to rescue him and end the Granbretan's evil rule.

Under the thumb of Baron Meliadus and the King Emperor due to the black jewel entombed in his forehead, Dorian Hawkmoon infiltrates the land of Kamarg in order to steal away the Lady Yisselda. But the only man standing between him and his mission is his former ally and leader of Kamarg, Count Brass.

ALSO AVAILABLE: HAWKMOON: THE BLACK JEWEL $19.99 • 64pp LUNAR CODE: 0425TN697

Hawkmoon – Tome 02 : La bataille de Kamarg © Editions Glénat 2023 by Le Gris & Dellac – ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Based on the original Work by Michael Moorcock.

GRENDIZER U: THE INCEPTION VOL 1

(W) Go Nagai (A) 8KEY

B&W • SC • 128pp • $12.99

On Sale April 29, 2026

BRAND NEW VOL 1

BASED ON THE HIT ANIME!

Cult Classic Grendizer returns in BRAND NEW manga

When a UFO from the Vega Alliance arrives on Earth, humanity faces its biggest threat in an oncoming Alien invasion. But their hope arrives in another Alien, Duke Fleed, a refugee of the planet Fleed who finds his home in Japan. Duke pilots the mighty Grendizer, a weaponized Mech to fight off the Vega forces. Along with his best friend and partner Koji Kabuto, they fight to free Earth from the terror of the Vega forces.

Written by the legendary Go Nagai and illustrated by 8KEY, Grendizer: U The Inception modernizes the iconic story of the lost prince who shoulders the responsibility to protect his new home from the same Empire that destroyed his last.

VILLAIN ACTOR VOL 2

(W) Mikumo Seto (A) Kentaro Harada

B&W • SC • 176pp • $12.99

On Sale April 1, 2026

SET IN A WORLD WHERE HEROES PROTECT THE PUBLIC…OR SO IT SEEMS!

IN A WORLD WHERE THE LINE BETWEEN SUPERHERO AND SUPERVILLAIN IS BLURRED. FOR FANS OF THE BOYS AND THE AVENGERS.

When a street-level cop inherits a villain's power, the truth behind justice begins to unravel.

Ayumu Mashiro, once resigned to life as an ordinary police officer, now wields the terrifying power of Zero – the most feared villain in history. A mysterious voice guides his every move as he uncovers the unsettling truth: the heroes aren't who they seem. In the explosive continuation of Volume 1, Ayumu is hunted relentlessly by the world's vaunted heroes.

THE ELEGANT COURTLY LIFE OF THE TEA WITCH VOL 3

(W/A) Ameko Kaerudo & Yorifuji

B&W • SC • 192pp • $12.99

On Sale April 8, 2026

A MANGA AS COMFORTING AND COZY AS A WARM CUP OF TEA

ROYAL DRAMA MEETS QUIET REBELLION IN A TEA-INFUSED MAGICAL WORLD!

FROM ACCLAIMED NOVELIST AMEKO KAERUDA

Remy's journey reaches a thrilling crescendo in The Elegant Courtly Life of the Tea Witch Vol. 3!

The story takes a daring turn as Remy—once a quiet tea witch on the palace fringes—has now openly defied the royal court. By opposing Prince Balian's arranged marriage to the princess, she's made a powerful enemy of the system itself.

TOXIC SUPER BEASTS VOL 3

(W/A) Nykken (A) Toy(e)

B&W • SC • 208pp • $12.99

On Sale April 29, 2026

INTENSE, SEINEN-STYLE BATTLES AGAINST HORRIFIC BEASTS!

MADE FOR KAIJU MANGA ENTHUSIASTS

FEATURING KAIJU MANGA, AND TERRIFYINGLY POWERFUL MONSTERS THAT THREATEN HUMANITY!

NEW MONSTERS RISE. NEW POWERS AWAKEN!

With the world teetering on collapse, the surviving members of the specialized task force face their ultimate challenge.

Volume 3 unleashes the most powerful Super Beast yet – a titanic force of nature with intelligence and a devastating agenda.

Our heroes must unite one final time, combining their unique skills to stop the destruction before Earth falls.

THREE EXORCISM SIBLINGS VOL 4

(W/A) Shinta Harekawa

B&W • SC • 176pp • $12.99

On Sale April 22, 2026

Epic spiritual warfare, ancient yokai, and unbreakable family bonds collide in Shinta Harekawa's explosive dark fantasy manga.

In this heart-pounding volume, the Yamaemori brothers – Mamoru, Kei, and Yu – are dragged into deeper darkness as a betrayal from within shatters their fragile sanctuary.

The siblings must unravel a conspiracy of a rogue Tengu cult that threatens not only their bond, but the spirit world itself. As Mamoru's inner beast claws for control, Kei's resolve is tested, and Yu must step up – revealing a power he's only just begun to understand.

WORKING FOR GOD IN A GODLESS WORLD VOL 5

(W) Aoi Akashiro (A) Sonsho Hangetsuban

B&W • SC • 176pp • $12.99

On Sale April 1, 2026

STREAMING ON CRUNCHYROLL

FROM THE CREATOR OF CLASSROOM OF THE ELITE AND TOKYO MIRAGE SESSION

The battle between gods and mortals escalates as Yukito and Mitama face new divine conflicts. Following the events of Volume 4, where Mitama's power continued to wane and Dakini's cult spread, the stakes are now higher than ever.

With Dakini's influence continuing to grow, she becomes an ever greater threat to Mitama and her remaining followers. Leading a dangerous and rapidly expanding religion, Dakini's ultimate goal is to overthrow Mitama and seize divine power for herself. Yukito and Mitama must confront this rising peril while navigating the increasingly blurred line between gods and humans.

