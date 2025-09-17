Posted in: Comics, Comixology, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Titan, Vault | Tagged: digital comics, Neon Ichiban

Titan Joins Dynamite At New Digital Comics Distributor, Neon Ichiban

Titan Comics joins Dynamite Entertainment at new digital comics distributor, Neon Ichiban, from the people behind Comixology

Expect a lot of individual announcements and similarly themed graphics for a variety of comic book publishers announcing that their libraries of original comic book series and upcoming releases will be available on Neon Ichiban, the new digital comics platform from the people behind Comixology and Dstlry. With Dark Horse, DC, Dstlry, Kodansha, Marvel, Oni Press, Titan Comics and Vault Comics signing up, the first two out of the gate with their press releases are Dynamite and Titan Comics. And Bleeding Cool is putting them side by side, for comparison's sake

"Dynamite has always been committed to world-building and delivering unforgettable stories, from redefining icons like Vampirella, ThunderCats and Red Sonja to breakout hits like The Boys and many other iconic characters," said Nick Barucci, CEO & Publisher of Dynamite Entertainment. "Partnering with Neon Ichiban lets us expand that legacy and bring our comics to fans worldwide on the most innovative digital platform."

"From Tank Girl to Blade Runner, Titan Comics has provided an invaluable home for some of the most beloved modern mythologies in pop culture," added Chip Mosher, CCO & Co-Founder of Neon Ichiban. "Having Titan's catalog on Neon Ichiban means fans worldwide will be able to discover and collect their groundbreaking stories in a new platform."

"Dynamite has been a perpetual game-changer of comics and pop culture, redefining legacy franchises and launching bold new ones," said David Steinberger, CEO & Co-Founder of Neon Ichiban. "Now fans everywhere can digitally dive into some of the most popular comics of the past two decades."

"Titan has always strived to celebrate both pop culture's most iconic franchises and the bold visions of groundbreaking creators," said Titan Comics Publicity Manager Will O'Mullane. "Partnering with Neon Ichiban gives us the opportunity to bring that spectrum of storytelling—from Conan to Tank Girl—to fans everywhere in a way that's seamless, innovative, and built for the future of comics."

"Dynamite has spent 20 years blending timeless characters with bold creator-owned titles," said Chip Mosher, CCO & Co-Founder of Neon Ichiban. "We're excited to bring their incredible lineup to an even bigger global audience."

"Titan Comics has long been a global beacon of creativity, balancing iconic licensed properties with fearless creator-owned projects," said David Steinberger, CEO & Co-Founder of Neon Ichiban. "We're proud to welcome Titan to Neon Ichiban and give their incredible stories a new home where fans can read, collect, and connect like never before."

Expect a lot more of these, or at least for Dark Horse, DC, Kodansha, Marvel, Oni Press and Vault Comics. But no Deadpool/Batman for now…

"Neon Ichiban serves readers and collectors alike with same-day-as-print comics, manga, collections, and graphic novels, including always-available standard editions alongside limited-edition variants and sketch covers. Fans enjoy seamless digital control, choosing to read online or offline and even downloading a local copy when enabled. With participating publishers, digital comics can be transformed into one-of-a-kind collectibles through digital signatures and remarques from top creators—unique pieces that can be cherished or resold with provenance intact. A built-in secondary marketplace allows fans to buy and sell digital comics while ensuring publishers and creators benefit."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!