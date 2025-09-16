Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: comixology, deadpool, Deadpool/Batman

No, Deadpool/Batman Will Not Be Available Digitally On Amazon Tomorrow

No, Deadpool/Batman will not be available digitally on Amazon/Comixology tomorrow. Sorry... you'll have to find a comic shop.

Article Summary Deadpool/Batman will not be available for digital purchase on Amazon, Comixology, or other major platforms.

This high-profile Marvel/DC crossover will be exclusive to comic book stores in print format at launch.

Written by Zeb Wells and drawn by Greg Capullo, with backup stories from top creators like Frank Miller.

Deadpool/Batman #1 debuts September 17, 2025, featuring multiple Marvel/DC character crossovers.

Tomorrow sees the publication of Deadpool/Batman, it is possible you may be aware of it already. But some have noticed it seems to be missing from the Marvel and DC Comixology digital listings for Amazon tomorrow. It also won't be popping up on digital from GlobalComix or Neon Ichiban either. Deadpool/Batman is to be a print, comic book store exclusive for some time. But for some that seems to be only just sinking in. Folk are either going to have to go to a comic shop to get a copy, or use mail order. Those with Marvel subscriptions look like they already got it in the post yesterday…

Deadpool/Batman, by Zeb Wells and Greg Capullo, will also see Lobo/Wolverine Amalgam by Ryan North and Ryan Stegman, Batman/Wolverine by Frank Miller, Green Lantern/Rocket Raccoon by Al Ewing and Dike Ruan, Jeff The Land Shark/Krypro by Kelly Thompson and Gurihu, Captain America/Wonder Woman by Chip Zdarsky and the Dodsons and Daredevil/Green Ar Kevin Smith and Adam Kubert…we have one of those handy dandy Deadpool Batman tags to collate all the Bleeding Cool coverage, spoilers and analysis of this twice-in-a-generation comic book, published by Marvel Comics with DC Comics this Wednesday, the 17th of September.

MARVEL/DC: DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1

Comic Script by: Zeb Wells, Kevin Smith

Illustrated by: Greg Capullo, Adam Kubert

The crossover you've pined for but never thought possible: DEADPOOL and BATMAN cross swords and batarangs as MARVEL and DC unite for the first time in decades! WADE WILSON has been hired for a job in GOTHAM CITY, but will the WORLD'S GREATEST DETECTIVE help him or destroy him? The main story starring Deadpool and Batman will be written by Zeb Wells and drawn by industry superstar Greg Capullo. The one-shot will also feature additional backup stories spotlighting other exciting Marvel and DC team-ups from a lineup of all-star talent, including Daredevil and GREEN ARROW by Kevin Smith and Adam Kubert, Captain America and Wonder Woman by Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson, and Jeff the Land Shark and Krypto by Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru. 09/17/2025 $6.99

