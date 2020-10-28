TMNT: The Last Ronin #1 The Remaining Turtle Revealed (Spoilers)

Today sees the delayed and long-awaited publication of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #1, by Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Tom Waltz, Esau Escorza and Issac Escorza. Retailers ordered more than IDW was expecting, as a result stores got around 20% less than they ordered. And as a result, copies have been selling for silly amounts. Thankfully, my own store, Piranha Comics in Kingston On Thames, had plenty of copies for customers this morning.

Turtles has never looked more Frank Miller influenced since those very early days. This volume wears its influences on its black bandana. There is a lot of Dark Knight here, rather than Daredevil, but also snatches of Sin City.

As we journey through a future Manhattan, one that has no Turtles in it. Well, I mean, it has now.

There has been much online discussion regarding who the Last Ronin is. A single Turtle, left roaming a future New York. No TV animation colour coding here, his bandana is black, and his choice of weapon various.

So which Turtle would he be? If he is indeed a he? Well, he may be the only remaining Turtle, but he is not the only remaining cast member. There is also one April O'Neil. And she knows who this Turtle is. Spoilers are clickable here in case you can't find a copy – but are you any really the wiser? Looks like those $50 pre-sales are a thing of the past, thankfully.

TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5) CVR A EASTMAN ESCORZA

IDW PUBLISHING

JUN200557

(W) Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Tom Waltz (A/CA) Kevin Eastman, Esau Escorza, Issac Escorza

It's the TMNT event of 2020! Springing from the minds of TMNT co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird comes an epic like you've never seen before! In a future NYC far different than the one we know today, a lone surviving Turtle goes on a seemingly hopeless mission to obtain justice for his fallen family and friends. Kinetic layouts from Eastman, inks from Esau and Isaac Escorza and a thrilling script full of surprises from longtime TMNT scribe Tom Waltz all combine to make this one of the most memorable TMNT stories you will ever read!

Oversized in both format and page count, this is a perennial TMNT tale that can't be missed!" In Shops: Oct 28, 2020 SRP: $8.99

