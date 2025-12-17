Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: doug ramsey, Omega Kids, Radioactive Spider-Man, X-Men Age Of Revelation

Today, X-Men Age Of Revelation Reveals Doug Ramsey's Ego (XSpoilers)

X-Men Age Of Revelation with Omega Kids, Book Of Revelation, Radiactive Spider-Man, Rogue/Stprm and The Last Wolverine

Article Summary Doug Ramsey’s ego and his X-Virus reshape the X-Men Age Of Revelation world with shocking twists.

Omega Kids, Rogue/Storm, and The Last Wolverine face the fallout from Revelation’s rising power.

Betrayal and transformation run wild as mutant armies assemble against a new global threat.

Final issues deliver secrets, battles, and the fate of mutants and humanity in the Age Of Revelation.

Five final issues of five X-Men Age Of Revelation titles this week, as well as a sixth Marvel Unlimited title with Rogue Storm #3 by Murewa Ayodele, Roland Boschi, X-Men: Book of Revelation #3 by Jed MacKay, Netho Diaz, Omega Kids #3 by Tony Fleecs, Andres Genolet, The Last Wolverine #3 by Saladin Ahmed, Edgar Salazar, and Radioactive Spider-Man #3 by Joe Kelly, Kev Walker. Some titles are as self-contained as they come, such as Spider-Man's battles with his giant mutant dragon aunt across the streets of New York, learning about great power and great responsibility one more time…

Rogue/Storm looks at Storm's own future as Earth's Mightiest Mutant before the coming of Revelation…

Omega Kids has Rachel Summers and Quentin Quire dealing with their rebellious psychic students…

… who may be a greater threat to humanity than Doug Ramsey, Revelation is. That was until we found out what Doug Ramsey was really doing.

And what it took to get him there.

Building the X-Virus that transformed the world from his own friend, Warlock, and explaining some of the technovirus threatss that emerged in X-Vengers and Undeadpool…

And also what he really has in mind for the world…

Quite the revelation. Not just One World Under Revelation, but One World Is Revelation. A kind of personal Pluribus.

And The X-Virus he created, that killed off humanity, transformed some into mutants and mutated other mutants further, was just stage one of the process.

What the Omega Kids were doing could even have been a part of that…

But there are people coming.

Not just Apocalypse and Xavier as previously seen, but an entire army.

Well, Revelation needs more material to work with.

As Wolverine, free of Revelation's influence, has lost some of his material…

And he's gunning for Revelation too…

Rogue Storm #3 (of 3) by Murewa Ayodele, Roland Boschi

CHAPTER THREE: THE DEVOURER! X YEARS LATER, as a result of the actions of ROGUE and STORM, an ancient evil has been let loose upon the world. Sorcerers are meeting their brutal ends. Magical defenses from DOCTOR DOOM, DAIMON HELLSTROM, THE SCARLET WITCH, DOCTOR STRANGE and many Marvel mystics prove futile. With the help of the disgraced sorcerer DANIEL DRUMM (DOCTOR VOODOO's ghost twin brother, who died in his very first appearance), ROGUE and STORM will face the ancient evil one final time.

THE END? X YEARS LATER, Revelation's court is in an uproar as plots are revealed and betrayals laid bare. But the greatest betrayal of all is yet to come, and the world will never be the same.

YOU CAN'T STAY A KID FOREVER. X YEARS LATER, Quentin Quire discovers exactly what he's created for Revelation. Has Kid Omega become a throwback? Or does the age of Omega Kids need to end?

LAST WOLVERINE STANDING! X YEARS LATER, WOLVERINE has tracked down LOGAN. But when student meets teacher on the field of battle, who will remain standing as the LAST WOLVERINE? A heartbreaking tale of betrayal and broken promises, this issue will remain a touchstone in WOLVERINE storytelling!

SPIDER-MAN VERSUS…SPIN! X YEARS LATER, when push comes to X-Gene-infected, monster-riddled, postapocalyptic wasteland, who does a RADIOACTIVE Spider-Man have a greater responsibility toward, the people of NYC or the people he loves most in the world?! EX-Spider-Man, Miles Morales and Ghost-Spider know the answer – and they'll go THROUGH Peter Parker to do the right thing!

