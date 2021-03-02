Tommy Lee Edwards Draws Mark Millar's Jupiter's Legacy: Requiem

In January last year, Bleeding Cool reported the news that Mark Millar was writing a ten-issue Jupiter's Legacy series, then called Jupiter's Requiem.

Now The Hollywood Reporter has the exclusive scoop that Mark Millar is to publish… Jupiter's Legacy: Requiem. It will be drawn by his 1985 artist Tommy Lee Edwards and it is now a twelve-issue series, and launching on the 16th of June from Image Comics. Original series co-creator, Frank Quitely,

He says that this new series "moves everything forward one generation as Chloe and Hutch settle down and get married and have a family of their own. The world's been fixed, the superheroes now working in tandem with the human race to create this perfect society, but people are still people and it doesn't take long for the family feud to move forward one generation."

"What actually WAS that mysterious island they were called to all those years ago? This place didn't exist on any maps and there it was in the middle of the Ocean. Why did they come home with super-powers? What's the big idea behind this entire series and how does it conclude? We've done the past, we've done the present and Requiem takes us into the future." It will be published the month after the Jupiter's Legacy series launches on Netflix.

Jupiter's Legacy, created by Mark Millar, Frank Quitely and Peter Doherty, began as Jupiter's Children, until a trademark fight saw them rename the book, and was published by Image Comics in 2013. It was part of the Millarworld books bought by Netflix for what is estimated to be around $30 million.

The comic began looking at the generational conflict between a group of ageing superheroes known as the Union, who used the powers they gained in 1932 for the betterment of mankind and their children, who are daunted by the prospect of living up to their parents' legacy. Other conflicts and themes in the book include sociopolitical and economic differences among the older heroes and the end of capitalism.

The series' storyline is further explored in the spinoff series Jupiter's Circle, the first volume of which debuted in 2015, and which depicts the lives of the six founding members of the Union in the 1950s and 1960s.