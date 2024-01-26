Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Energon Universe, skybound, transformers

Transformers #5 Rolls Out With Higher Orders Than #3 and #4

Robert Kirkman's Energon Universe was undoubtedly one of the bigger comic book stories of 2023, stealth launching the return of Hasbro's beloved Transformers and G.I. Joe properties in the pages of Void Rivals #1 last June from Image & Skybound (though I of course told you about it first).

Then Daniel Warren Johnson's Transformers #1 went on to become the best-selling Hasbro comic book launch of all time, with Joshua Williamson's two G.I. Joe limited series, Duke and Cobra Commander, also setting some franchise records as well .

However, Transformers might be doing something more impressive than just launching big – growing sales and readership with each issue.

I'm hearing that Transformers has seen consistent sales growth over the last few months, with issue #4 outselling #3 by over 10% (the number publishers would expect to see a series drop between issues) and issue #5 has seen even higher orders than both those issues (close to 15% above #3).

That means not only has the Energon Universe interconnectivity been paying dividends, but that readers brought in by those big moments are not only sticking around – but bringing more new readers with them.

That kind of growth – instead of decline – is something that Robert Kirkman knows well, as both The Walking Dead and Invincible famously grew in sales as the series went on and continued to dominate both Marvel & DC launches each month during its time on the shelves. Could that be the path for Daniel Warren Johnson and Transformers, which already sells in the range of DC's Batman and Marvel's Amazing Spider-Man?

What we do know is that there has been increased conversation of late that the Energon Universe helped turn around the year for comic stores and a rising sentiment that "At this rate, the Skybound imprint will put the Big 2 to shame before the year's out."

The growth in readership and acclaim is also mirrored by the continued excitement around the Energon Universe Cover E "Spoiler Variants" (which we flagged for you last year) and Transformers #4 seeing sales of up to $100 to get the first cover appearance of Megatron.

And the first cover appearance of Optimus Prime with his new arm – AKA Megatron's missing arm – on Transformers #5 is already selling for $73, but will that look like a steal when more fans realize that is the true cover image?

Transformers #5 is on sale in comic shops on Wednesday, the 14th of February and we'll have to see if Optimus Prime keeps collecting parts from Decepticons. Perhaps he should add Soundwave's cassette ejector and bring Ravage (RIP) over to the Autobots while he's at it….

