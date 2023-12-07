Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Energon Universe, gi joe, transformers

What Secret Connects Transformers #4 And Cobra Commander #1?

One of the big things recently revealed to retailers was a secret connection between January’s Transformers #4 and Cobra Commander #1.

Article Summary Secret connection teased between Transformers #4 and Cobra Commander #1 in Energon Universe.

Retailers increase orders due to a mystery revealed in private Energon Universe call.

Possible debut of key G.I. Joe and Transformers characters leading to high speculation.

Transformers #4 and Cobra Commander #1 may be part of an unofficial crossover event.

Back in October on the heels of the record-breaking Image/Skybound Transformers #1 from Daniel Warren Johnson, retailers (but sadly not me) were invited to a private Energon Universe call. Void Rivals writer and Energon Universe showrunner Robert Kirkman was joined by Duke and Cobra Commander writer Joshua Williamson, along with Skybound SVP/Publisher/Eisner-Nominee Sean Mackiewicz. The trio discussed a number of things about how the worlds of Void Rivals, Transformers and G.I. Joe will connect, including the secrets of Duke #1, which just broke some franchise sales records.

I've heard that one of the big things revealed to retailers was a secret connection between January's two biggest Energon Universe releases – Transformers #4 and Cobra Commander #1. While retailers were asked by Kirkman to "#KeepTheSecret" and have thus done so, they've also done something else – upped their orders.

And now I'm told that Transformers #4 orders were up over 10% from the previous issue – an unusual sales trajectory in a market where issues usually drop double digits with each issue. Given the continued multiple printings for every issue of Void Rivals and Transformers thus far, it's not a surprise that retailers would adjust orders to meet demand – but this dramatic increase has us wildly, irresponsibly speculating about what the secret connection between Transformers #4 and Cobra Commander #1 could be. Here are some possibilities:

Transformers #4 Introduces a Key G.I. Joe Character : given the debut of popular G.I. Joe character Duke in Transformers #2, it wouldn't be surprising for another familiar face to debut in this issue. Could Cobra Commander make a surprise debut? Could this be what's on Cover E? That would certainly fit our theory about Energon Universe Cover E reveals.

: given the debut of popular G.I. Joe character Duke in Transformers #2, it wouldn't be surprising for another familiar face to debut in this issue. Could Cobra Commander make a surprise debut? Could this be what's on Cover E? That would certainly fit our theory about Energon Universe Cover E reveals. Cobra Commander #1 Introduces a Key Transformers Character: while we know Duke's encounter with Starscream plays a big role in Duke #1, could there be an Autobot, Decepticon or maybe even Quintesson who plays a similar role in Cobra Commander #1? Perhaps making their first appearance? While not a Cover E, the 1:100 Cover F by Jonboy Meyers has been hidden from the public because of spoilers and may well hold the secret.

while we know Duke's encounter with Starscream plays a big role in Duke #1, could there be an Autobot, Decepticon or maybe even Quintesson who plays a similar role in Cobra Commander #1? Perhaps making their first appearance? While not a Cover E, the 1:100 Cover F by Jonboy Meyers has been hidden from the public because of spoilers and may well hold the secret. Transformers #4 & Cobra Commander #1 Are A Secret Crossover : the classic option C that can be all of the above or something else entirely. Could these two issues be two parts of the same story, like an unofficial first Energon Universe crossover?

: the classic option C that can be all of the above or something else entirely. Could these two issues be two parts of the same story, like an unofficial first Energon Universe crossover? With FOC for Cobra Commander #1 on Monday, it's entirely possible that the orders for this series could break the record set by Duke #1 and still not be enough copies to meet demand when Transformers fans descend upon it.

Transformers #4 arrives in comic shops on Wednesday, the 10th of January and Cobra Commander #1 releases a week later on Wednesday, the 17th of January, though I imagine we may have some more information about both those books very soon.

TRANSFORMERS #4 CVR A DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON & MIKE SPICER

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A/CA) Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer

"DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON is full of surprises." —ComicsOnline When the Decepticons attack the Autobots at their weakest moment, an unlikely new hero joins the battle! With human and Transformer robots' lives at stake, can Optimus Prime unlock the true power behind the Matrix of Leadership to save them both? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 1/10/2024

COBRA COMMANDER #1 (OF 5) CVR A ANDREA MILANA & ANNALISA LEONI

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Andrea Milana, Annalisa Leoni

Miniseries Premiere The Rise of Cobra Begins HERE. In a world where the Cobra organization hasn't formed, one man's sinister plans to utilize the mysterious alien substance known as Energon sends shockwaves across the globe. Who is Cobra Commander? Where does he come from? And what horrors is he planning to unleash that will rock the world – and maybe the universe – to its core? Red-hot writer JOSHUA WILLIAMSON (Superman, DUKE) and artist ANDREA MILANA (IMPACT WINTER: ROOK) kick off the second of four action-packed miniseries that will introduce the best and worst humanity has to offer in the Energon Universe. Retail:

$4.99 In-Store Date: 1/17/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!