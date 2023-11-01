Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Energon Universe, gi joe, skybound, transformers

Speculator Watch: Energon Universe Spoiler Covers Are Your Best Bets?

Robert Kirkman’s Energon Universe – a new shared universe with the Transformers, G.I. Joe and Void Rivals – has been exploding with collectors

We've been telling you for months about how Robert Kirkman's Energon Universe from Image/Skybound – a new shared universe with the Transformers, G.I. Joe and Void Rivals – has been exploding with collectors, from the SDCC exclusive drops that eventually passed $1200 and the more recent NYCC exclusives from Duke to the record-breaking orders for Transformers #1.

But it seems like Skybound has also been generating a lot of speculator and collector interest with their 1:50 "Spoiler Variants" on their Energon Universe titles, often appearing in the Cover E slot. According to top influencers Comic Book Invest and CovrPrice, the latest beneficiary of this buzz is Void Rivals #5 Cover E by Jae Lee, which features the cover debut of the iconic Quintesson Judge (who first appeared in the 1986 Transformers animated film) and has seen raw sales as high as $115. That follows the first cover appearance of Shockwave on Void Rivals #4 by Karen S. Darboe which saw raw copies go as high as $85, with graded copies topping out at $130 and settling around $110.

This "Energon Universe Spoiler Bump" is even bigger on Transformers #1, which saw graded copies of the 1:100 Ian Bertram variant with Bumblebee's severed head top out at $380 in multiple auctions, with raw copies hitting $205 and seeing a lot of sales level out around $175 in numerous completed listings.

And even if it's not a spoiler variant, Transformers #1 proved that collectors are chasing Cover Es, with raw copies of the 1:50 Francis Manapul cover firmly selling over and over for $150 despite there not being a spoiler other than the founding member of Ghost Machine draws some very nice Robots in Disguise.

The next big spoiler variant from the Energon Universe will be Transformers #2 Cover E by Tom Reilly will feature the first cover appearance of legendary G.I. Joe character Duke (other than the promotional ashcan), as revealed by Skybound at NYCC. It makes sense for Reilly to be the artist, as he and Joshua Williamson are launching a Duke series in December that formally brings aspects of G.I Joe and Cobra into the Energon Universe.

Will these covers continue to be the most sought-after covers from the Energon Universe? We'll know more after Transformers #2 drops on Wednesday, the 8th of November and we see just how high the prices on Reilly's cover rise.

TRANSFORMERS #2 CVR E INC 1:50 TOM REILLY VAR

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer (CA) Tom Reilly

THE SMASH-HIT SERIES CONTINUES! The Decepticons have been unleashed! As Optimus Prime and Autobots regroup, Starscream terrorizes humanity. This issue features a surprising first Energon Universe appearance! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/8/2023 TRANSFORMERS #3 CVR E INC 1:50 DRAGOTTA VAR

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer (CA) Nick Dragotta

"**THE BIGGEST LAUNCH OF THE YEAR CONTINUES HERE! **Outnumbered and overpowered, it's time for the Autobots to stand their ground, as Optimus Prime goes toe to toe with Skywarp! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/6/2023 TRANSFORMERS #4 CVR E INC 1:50 ANDREA MILANA & ANNALISA LEONI VAR

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer (CA) Andrea Milana, Annalisa Leoni

"DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON is full of surprises." —ComicsOnline When the Decepticons attack the Autobots at their weakest moment, an unlikely new hero joins the battle! With human and Transformer robots' lives at stake, can Optimus Prime unlock the true power behind the Matrix of Leadership to save them both? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 1/10/2024

