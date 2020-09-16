Transformers Gets A World War Comic For December

IDW's new Transformers comic book, Transformers: Escape will tell a "world war" story through the eyes of rescuers and refugees, set on the planet Cybertron. Written by Brian Ruckley, architect of IDW's Transformers continuity since 2019, and illustrated by Bethany McGuire-Smith, Transformers: Escape is a five-issue monthly series slated for release beginning in December.

As Cybertron descends into a state of war, countless civilians — unaligned with the Autobots, Decepticons, or any faction — are caught in the crossfire. Fortunately, a solution may be coming, as Wheeljack, Hound, Nautica, and some of Cybertron's greatest (and most infamous) scientists seek to reactivate the Ark program and evacuate the planet with huge spaceships. On the verge of war, will their efforts be enough to escape?

"Escape's a cocktail of what I love most about Transformers, with some of my favorite characters and a few surprise guest stars caught up in a pretty epic escalation," says Ruckley. "I've always thought it would be a pretty terrifying, bewildering experience for aliens – non-Cybertronians – to be caught between warring factions of big transforming robots. We're exploring the question: Who are the most dangerous Cybertronians of all?"

"I'm excited to be working on this awesome chapter in the Transformers storyline," says McGuire-Smith. "From the perspective of Hound and Wheeljack, we will see what matters most when so many lives are on the line… and whom they can really trust as multiple threats rise."

"From the launch in 2019, the Transformers universe that's unfolded in the ongoing series and in Transformers: Galaxies has been about showing Cybertronians from exciting new perspectives," says editor David Mariotte. "That's why we're thrilled to have Brian Ruckley and Beth McGuire-Smith reuniting to dig into the lives of faces both new and familiar as war breaks out and how they respond to the other inhabitants of Cybertron."